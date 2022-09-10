All safety facilities in hotels, eateries under MCG radar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday directed the officials of the civic body, Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to take action against hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries that do not have necessary safety and welfare facilities in place, violating National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.
MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that under the NGT orders, such commercial establishments must be equipped with parking facilities, firefighting equipment, rainwater harvesting systems, sewerage connections; and need to adhere to the norms of solid waste management, plastic waste management, building plans, and occupation certificates.
During a meeting with the civic bodies at MCG’s Sector 34 office on Friday, Ahuja directed all the agencies concerned to issue notices to the owners of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries to ensure that they comply with the aforementioned rules, and get themselves equipped with the necessary facilities within 15 days, failing which action will be initiated against them, said MCG officials.
“Under the solid waste management, the MCG commissioner said, it is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries (dhabhas) to manage waste disposal at their own level. They can also handover waste to the municipalities under an agreement with the authorised agency, or just dispose of waste by themselves. If they dump waste illegally in the city, strict action will be taken against them,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.
Ahuja has directed the officials of the Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to expedite action taken against people who still use and store single-use plastic (SUP) items. On July 1 this year, the central government banned the use of 19 SUP items such as plastic spoons, forks, knives, bowls, cups, ice cream sticks, plastic wrapping paper, and thermocol, among others. According to MCG officials, seven teams have been keeping a check on the citizens to monitor violations since July-mid, and so far, over 20 awareness programmes have been conducted at various schools, sector markets, and residential areas across the city.
During the Friday meeting, Ahuja also reviewed issues related to property tax, and directed the civic body’s property tax wing to constitute a separate cell — including officials from the planning branch, officials involved in water and sewerage management works, and one employee each from the four zones of MCG’s tax wing — for creating new property IDs.
Farooq Abdullah chairs all party-meet over proposed inclusion of non-local voters
JAMMU: Former chief minister and chairman of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired an all-party meet at hDr Farooq Abdullah'sBhatindi residence here on Saturday over the proposed inclusion of around 2.5 voters including non-locals in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. “The meeting was chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah. PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti besides leaders of other political parties attended it,” said a police official.
Caught on camera: Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole Park
A bunch of safari enthusiasts had a close encounter with a tusker in what seemed to be another thrilling day at Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and many users were all praises for the driver, who kept Prakash's cool while the elephant was chasing them. Twitter users also identified the driver, calling him Prakash and saying he was experienced and skillful.
19 furnish fake gunthewari docus, Hadapsar sub-registrar office lodges 7 FIRs
The Hadapsar sub-registrar office on September 3 lodged seven FIRs against 19 persons for submitting bogus gunthewari papers and forged non-agriculture documents. The sub- registrars office has stated that their office including building permissions department have been cheated by the accused. The IGR office in April had ordered a probe into the alleged 112 cases related to bogus non-agricultural land documents registered recently in office number 3 during the past few months.
Global Village Idiot: How to build a meal around four mushrooms
Earlier this week, I woke up at 5.45 one morning, made chai and strolled around the terrace wondering what to rustle up for breakfast for the family since it was my turn cooking. The chai is an important part of my day. The smell of newsprint is intoxicating. I am learning to brew a potent ginger chai and usually have three-and-a-half mugs of it within the first two hours of waking up.
Sufficient material available to prosecute Raj Kundra in porn app case: Police
The Mumbai police have objected to the discharge plea filed by Raj Kundra claiming that sufficient material is available to establish a prima facie case against businessman Raj Kundra, accused of developing a mobile application to air pornographic content to paid subscribers. On Thursday, the prosecution said that the grounds raised by Kundra's lawyers were not enough to discharge him. The prosecution also relied on Kundra's business associate Sourabh Kushwah's statement.
