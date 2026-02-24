Allegations of illegal borewell drilling resurface in Aravallis

Allegations of fresh illegal borewell drilling inside the ecologically sensitive Aravalli forest area at Haidarpur Viran behind Suncity Township in Sector 54, have surfaced even as related proceedings remain pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of 2025. Complainant Vaishali Rana has stated that the alleged activity was being carried out without deterrence.

A complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, the principal chief conservator of forests (Haryana), and the member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) alleges that the Kholiwale Baba Temple Trust has resumed drilling new borewells within notified Aravalli land despite the matter being sub judice before the NGT. The case pertains to alleged encroachments, illegal borewells and violations of the Aravalli Notification.

Complainant Vaishali Rana in her complaint sent on Monday has stated that the alleged activity was being carried out without deterrence. “It is deeply disturbing that even while the matter is pending before the NGT, unlawful drilling is being carried out in a fragile forest zone. The Aravallis are already under severe ecological stress, and the groundwater table is dropping at an alarming rate. Such violations undermine both environmental law and public faith in enforcement,” she said, adding that photographic and video evidence had been submitted to authorities.

Rana has sought immediate deputation of forest officials for on-site inspection, inspection by HSPCB officers, seizure of drilling machinery and trucks, an immediate stop-work order, and submission of an action taken report to the competent authority and the NGT.

Drawing a parallel with an incident reported in Manger Bani, Faridabad, in October 2025—where authorities had swiftly intervened to halt alleged illegal drilling— Rana urged Gurugram officials to take similar prompt action.

Responding to the allegations, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar told HT that an enforcement team had been sent to the site. “The water resources enforcement team was sent to the spot. They have visited the location. We are awaiting the report. As per rules, appropriate action will be taken if any violation is found,” he said.

Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh also stated that environmental violations would not be tolerated. “Strict action will be taken against the people responsible if any wrongdoing is established,” he told HT on Monday.

Environmentalists have repeatedly flagged the Haidarpur Viran stretch of the Aravallis as a vulnerable zone facing pressure from encroachments and groundwater extraction. With the NGT matter still pending, activists say any fresh drilling, if confirmed, could complicate the ongoing judicial proceedings and further strain the region’s already depleted aquifers.

Officials said further action would depend on the findings of the inspection report.