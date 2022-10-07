All-women gang steals valuables from woman in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar

A gang of women dressed in white sarees allegedly stole another woman’s cash, mobile phone and documents. They surrounded her while she was crossing the main road in Sadar Bazaar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

According to cops, Reenu Kumari (32), a resident of Sector 51, reached the market in a car at 4.45pm on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her 11-year-old son, her husband’s friend and his wife. The incident took place while all of them were crossing the main road, packed with Dussehra crowd, to enter a showroom.

Investigators said four to five women started following Reenu and gradually surrounded her.

“She was walking ahead of her son and the couple who accompanied her who could not see her as the suspects blocked their view,” a senior police officer privy to the case said.

He further said that two of the suspects started pushing her around after surrounding her. “At this moment, one of the suspects put her hands inside Reenu’s handbag and pulled out her purse. It contained ₹15000 which she was carrying for shopping, her phone, and documents like PAN and Aadhaar card,” he added.

“All of the suspects dispersed immediately after the theft. One of them was caught on a CCTV camera putting her hand inside the victim’s bag,” the officer informed.

According to Sudhir Kumar, Reenu’s husband, their son saw his mother being pushed around and alerted her, following which she checked her handbag to find the purse stolen.

He further said that they had to visit both Shivaji Nagar and Sadar police stations to file a complaint because of uncertainty over jurisdiction. “We finished filing the complaint by 11pm and then returned home,” he said.

Based on Reenu’s complaint, an FIR under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station at night. Inspector Sunder Pal, station house officer, Shivaji Nagar police station, said cops are checking CCTV camera footage from the area. “We are also trying to ascertain if it’s the same gang which clandestinely snatched a gold chain from a Jammu-based businessman in South City-I on October 1,” he informed.