Alternative site for Gurugram Sector 33 marble market to ready by Feb-end: HSVP

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Wednesday said work on developing an alternative site for marble traders displaced from Sector 33 will be completed by the end of February. The authority is developing 62 plots across seven acres, including parking facilities, for traders who were evicted from land allotted for a metro depot under the Gurugram metro extension project. Traders have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking legal possession of plots and closure of long-pending cases. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The assurance comes a day after the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by two marble traders who own shops in the market, stayed further demolition of the property till January 31.

HSVP had demolished 61 shops in the Sector 33 marble market on December 29 amid protests by traders. The marble market traders association has been demanding that legal possession of plots be handed over in the new market being developed for their relocation.

“The work on developing the marble market is going in full swing, but due to repeated implementation of GRAP, the work slowed earlier. We are laying water pipelines and sewage lines, developing the parking and constructing sheds for the marble market traders. The work will be completed by the end of February,” said a senior HSVP official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to HSVP officials, the new market will have two entry points to allow smooth movement of vehicles, including large trucks. “A team of officials had also visited the old market to assess the old market. We will abide by court directions,” the official said.

The new marble market is being developed around 100 metres from the existing site on about seven acres of land. A tender worth ₹3.5 crore has been awarded for the project, which will include water supply, electricity, sewerage and parking facilities.

KPS Chauhan, president of the Marble Market Traders Association, Sector 33, said the association filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday seeking legal possession of plots in the new market and closure of a case pending since 2004. “We are seeking permanent allocation of plots with all legal formalities completed. We also want the pending court cases to be resolved by the authority. The next date of hearing is February 26. The case filed by two traders in the Supreme Court will be heard on January 31. All of us are seeking justice and relief for the traders and want the government to take a fair stand in the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited has prepared an estimate of about ₹409 crore for constructing the metro depot in Sector 33.