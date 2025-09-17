Ambience Mall to get e-challans kiosks by Gurugram traffic police

The Gurugram traffic police is planning to install digital kiosks for on-the-spot filing of e-challans at Ambience Mall in Sector 24, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the kiosks will take around 40 seconds to file a challan. The kiosks’ in-house software is designed to collect data from traffic challan portals of different states, a senior traffic official said.

Vikas Verma, traffic police spokesperson, said that residents will not have to visit police stations once these kiosks become operational. “Those who have pending challans anywhere in the country would be able to pay them by either entering their vehicle number, driving license number or challan number. The kiosks support multiple payment options like debit cards, e-payment through QR codes, or net banking,” Verma said.

"The prototype of the system is completed and a trial run is currently underway," the official added. Traffic police would also use the kiosks to display important traffic-related information, including the updated norms and measures for road safety.

He said that private entities, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), have come forward to support this initiative, as each of these machines will cost ₹4-5 lakh. “Initially, a single machine will be installed. Based on its outcome, more kiosks will be added at high-footfall locations,” Verma said.