Ambience Mall U-turn underpass to open on October 15

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday said that the Sirhaul underpass near the Ambience Mall will open on October 15 as it is in the process of applying the finishing touches to the project.

Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI, said that work on laying the road is going on and will be completed soon. “Finishing touches are being given and we will open the underpass to traffic on October 15,” he said.

The deadline was set by union minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Sohna last month.

The Sirhaul underpass will help city residents to avoid going to Rajokri in Delhi for taking a U-turn to reach Ambience Mall and DLF Phase-3.

The NHAI, which is constructing the underpass, has missed several deadlines in the past.

Work on the underpass commenced on March 5, 2019, and it was to be completed by September 2020. However, due to delays in shifting MCD (Delhi municipality) toll booths and lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was delayed, said officials.

The length of the underpass, including the roads, is 1.5 kilometres, while the underground stretch is 377 metres long and seven metres wide across.

During his visit to Sohna last month, Gadkari had directed officials to complete the work and open the underpass for traffic on October 15 as it would help in reducing congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.