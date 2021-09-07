Around 200 houses demolished in Faridabad’s Jamai Colony set on Aravalli land

With a support of close to 1,000 police personnel on the ground, the Faridabad district administration on Tuesday began a demolition drive at Jamai Colony, which was on Aravalli land, said officials.

Of the approximately 400 houses constructed in the colony, around 200 were demolished on the day, they added.

The drive comes a month after encroachments were removed from Khori village, which too was on Aravalli land, in the district. The drive had the backing of a Supreme Court order and almost 10,000structures were cleared.

Tuesday’s demolition drive started at around noon and continued till 4pm, said the officials. Four earthmoving machines were deployed, and the drive went ahead without much trouble from residents, they added.

The administration had attempted to rid the land of encroachment in 2019 too but stopped following protests from the residents.

In the last week of August this year, a four-member team from the Faridabad police inspected the area and confirmed the encroachment. Following that, the residents were served a notice in this regard and asked to vacate the colony.

Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that the demolition drive will continue till all forest land is reclaimed.

“Encroachments on land notified under Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) was razed on Tuesday. This action follows the orders of the Supreme Court, and all such encroachments will be removed from Aravalli land ,” said Yadav.

The official added that demolition drive will move to four to five more villages set on Aravalli land and that encroachments were being identified.

In July, the Supreme Court, while hearing a case about the illegal constructions in Khori village of Faridabad, observed that “the direction to remove all unauthorised structures standing on the forest land applies to all such structures without any exception.”

After the court issued directions, the forest department started preparations to raze all illegal structures, including farmhouses, banquet halls and institutes, constructed on forest land. So far around 10 farmhouses that were set up in the Aravallis have been demolished in Faridabad, officials said.