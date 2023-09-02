A month on from riots, Nuh set to host key G20 meet

The Gurugram district administration and city traffic police on Saturday said that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of G20 Sherpa meeting in Nuh from September 4 to 7. Floral decorations along the Naurangpur-Tauru Road ahead of the G20 meetin Nuh, on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said that roads from Sirhaul to ITC Grand Bharat have been decked up while 23 officials have been deputed as liaisons to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The traffic police said that restrictions will be imposed on movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway from September 7 to 10 for the G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi.

The fourth Sherpa meeting under the G20 Summit will be held from September 4 to 7 at ITC Grand Bharat near Tauru in Nuh district.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that special decorations have been set up by the Haryana government on various locations such as the route from Sirhaul border to Kherki Daula toll plaza, Rampura flyover and up to the venue at Tauru in Nuh. Yadav said that two lanes have been reserved on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza to ensure smooth movement of delegates.

Yadav also said that for the convenience of the participants of the meeting, 23 liaison officers have also been deputed with them, which include 19 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) level officers. Training has also been given to these officers for this event, the DC said.

The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday said that traffic restrictions will be imposed from September 7 to 10 along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on NH48 in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Officers said that heavy vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi during this period, barring those carrying essential goods.

Passenger buses will also not be allowed entry into Delhi from the expressway, and these will have to take the MG road route to enter Delhi.

Officers said that since movement of G20 delegates is expected to be high along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on September 9 and 10, vehicular traffic will be stopped near Shankar Chowk from time to time.

Besides, the traffic advisory also stated that heavy vehicles from Sohna Road, NH48 and Pataudi Road should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to go to Delhi.

Heavy vehicles entering Gurugram during this period can enter only after no-entry hours — between 8am to 10 am and 5pm to 8pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON