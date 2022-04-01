At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4°C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature was around 22°C--six degrees above normal.
Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “The maximum temperature of 41.4°C recorded in Gurugram on Thursday is the highest ever in our records for the month of March. Before this, the maximum temperature was highest last year when the city recorded 40.5°C on March 29. With the intense heatwave, we had predicted that such high temperatures will be recorded in March itself.”
Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5°C in the month of March in 1999. In 2000, Gurugram recorded 39.1°C in March, which was the highest maximum temperature for the month. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32°C.
According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to touch 44°C by April 3, and the minimum will remain around 23°C during the weekend. The city is likely to witness dry weather during the weekend and partly cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday.
“Mercury has been rising since the past few days. However, maximum temperatures may fall by one to two degrees in the south Haryana region within a day or two. Temperatures in Punjab have already reduced by two degrees at most places, due to north westerly winds, which are dry and cold. The impact will be felt in Haryana too,” added Singh.
Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday with an air quality index of 264, showed the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin.
According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category on Friday too and improve slightly on Saturday with PM10 and dust as the predominant pollutants.
