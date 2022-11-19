Home / Cities / Gurugram News / At 8°C, Gurugram records season’s coldest day so far

At 8°C, Gurugram records season’s coldest day so far

gurugram news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:01 AM IST

This dip in the temperature is normal. It will continue to drop by one to two degrees Celsius every four to five days till January, said Manmohan Singh, director of IMD, Chandigarh station

The city will witness dry weather till November 24, said IMD. (PTI)
The city will witness dry weather till November 24, said IMD. (PTI)
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram city on Friday recorded the lowest temperature this season at 8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD officials said this was also the lowest temperature recorded across Haryana on Friday.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places has resulted in the drop in the temperature, officials said, adding that northwesterly winds brought the chilling effect to the national capital region, including Gurugram.

Manmohan Singh, director of IMD, Chandigarh station, said, “The minimum temperature recorded for Gurugram on Friday was the season’s lowest temperature till now. This dip in the temperature is normal. It will continue to drop by one to two degrees Celsius every four to five days till January, which is normal.”

He added that the drop in temperature is due to onset of winter, clubbed with snowfall in the mountains and northwesterly winds, which has brought the chilling effect into the northern plains.

Officials said there are two automated weather stations (AWS) in Gurugram at two locations of which the second station recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

According to the IMD forecast up to November 24, the weather will remain dry in Gurugram and no other system is likely to cause any change or rain.

The two AWS in the city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 and 25.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. An IMD scientist at the Chandigarh station said the maximum temperature may also vary by one to two degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the AQI of Gurugram on Friday was 264, which was in the poor category. According to the forecast by the System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (Safar), AQI is likely to be within the ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ for the next two days due to dispersion of pollutants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out