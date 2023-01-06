Bakhtawar Chowk set to get underpass, says CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said approval has been given to construct an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk, upgrade the Behrampur treatment plant and set up a pipeline to Nuh for taking recycled water there for irrigation purposes.

Khattar, who was speaking to the media after chairing the 11th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said approval has also been granted for setting up a floating solar plant at the water treatment plant in Chandu Budhera and steps will be taken to prevent waterlogging of the areas along the Najafgarh drain.

The chief minister also said the process for starting the Metro extension project in the city was in the last stage. “The central committee has approved the project and this work is in process and a tender can be issued soon. There is no obstacle to this project now,” he said.

The Gurugram Metro extension project from Huda City Centre was approved by public investment board last November, and the proposal will now sent to the Union cabinet for a final nod, as per government officials.

The 28.8km metro line will connect Huda City Centre with Old Gurugram, Palam Vihar and subsequently with Dwarka in a loop.

Khattar said GMDA will take measures to save about 2,500 acres of agricultural land adjacent to the Najafgarh drain from waterlogging. It was submitted by GMDA officials that by making a lake in about 97 acres, the land of the farmers would be saved from being submerged. He also said Leg 2 and Leg 3 (Badshahpur drain) will be connected with Najafgarh drain.

The chief minister said the proposal to expand the capacity of Behrampur sewage treatment plant by 200MLD has been taken and a pipeline will be laid up to Nuh to take this recycled water to Mewat for irrigation. “This will ensure that a lot of water is recycled and used instead of it going into Najafgarh drain.”

Khattar also said the pilot project for the installation of floating solar power plant of 4MW capacity at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) area has been approved.

The authority also approved the project for rehabilitation of Wazirabad lake in about 18 acres, which includes the construction of walking track as well as drainage of sewerage water, desilting, providing treated water to the lake and laying of trees along its boundary and fencing.

The authority also approved the construction of a new GMDA office spread over two acres in Sector 16 at the cost of ₹115 crore, Khattar said.

During the meeting GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said in the year 2021-2022, the authority executed infrastructure development projects worth ₹556.44 crores viz a viz to the expense of ₹447 crore incurred in 2020-2021. Presently, 40 projects amounting to ₹1,083.25 crore are ongoing in Infra 1 division while 14 projects amounting to ₹1,141.99 crore are in the pipeline. About 24 projects worth ₹580.48 crore are ongoing under Infra 2 division while 13 projects worth ₹1,115.36 crore are in the pipeline.

Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials from GMDA and district administration were also present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON