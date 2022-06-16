Bhim Sena chief booked for derogatory remarks against suspended BJP leader
Police have booked Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar for allegedly calling for violence against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and announcing a reward ₹1 crore to anyone who acts on his call.
The complaint against Tanwar was submitted by BJP’s Gurugram youth wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi, said police.
Senior officials said Tanwar, who also goes by the name of Nawab Satpal Tanwar, had called for violence against the suspended BJP leader in a one and half minute long video uploaded on a YouTube a week ago, when protests were raging across country against Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate in May last week.
Investigators said Tanwar allegedly made another derogatory statement about Sharma while speaking to a news channel.
On Tyagi’s complaint, Tanwar was booked under sections 109 (punishment for abetment), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 of (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in an FIR registered at the Sector 37 police station on Tuesday night, said police
The BJP youth wing leader in his complaint said Tanwar’s statements against Sharma is a disrespect to all the women in society. He said he also had apprehensions that Tanwar’s call for violence would create a life-threatening situation for Sharma and her family.
Tyagi had alleged that Tanwar frequently uploads hate speech videos on YouTube aimed especially against Hindus.
“He must be arrested and put behind bars. His statements disrupt social harmony,” Tyagi said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Manbir Singh said police are investigating the matter and necessary action would be taken afterwards.
Inspector Surender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 37 police station, said police would go through Tanwar’s videos against the suspended BJP leader. “We will serve him notice to appear before police and join the investigation,” he said.
Despite several attempts, Tanwar could not be reached for a comment.
