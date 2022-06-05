Bike collides with vehicle on KMP expressway, two killed and one injured
Gurugram: Two men were killed and another was severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding allegedly rammed into a vehicle from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurugram’s Jamalpur around 11pm on Friday, said police on Saturday.
The three men — all natives of Shamgarh village in Karnal — were travelling from their hometown to Jaipur, said police, adding that the deceased were identified as Aryan Kumar (19) and Gurmeet Singh (18), and the injured friend as Ankit Kumar (20).
Police said that the driver of the other vehicle fled the spot, one kilometre ahead of Pachgaon toll plaza, immediately after the incident took place. Some passersby called police after they spotted the trio lying in a pool of blood
All the three men were rushed to the Sector 10 government hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead. Family of severely injured Ankit, meanwhile, moved him to PGIMER Chandigarh for further treatment.
Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that family members of the trio were not aware that they were travelling to Jaipur.
“Aryan was riding the bike, while the remaining two were sitting pillions,” Kumar said, adding that “no CCTV cameras were installed at or near the accident spot, which makes it difficult to trace the driver of the other vehicle and investigate the case smoothly.
Subhash Boken, public relation officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, said, “An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the driver of the vehicle in which the trio had rammed their motorcycle”.
Ram Pal, sarpanch of Shamgarh, said, “The parents of the three are daily wagers. They had borrowed someone else’s motorcycle to travel to Jaipur, but told their parents that they were travelling to Gurugram in search of a job... It was revealed during investigation that one of their friends resides in Gurugram, and they had planned to meet that person and travel to Jaipur together.”
The bodies of Aryan and Gurmeet were handed over to their family members after autopsy on Saturday morning, said police.
