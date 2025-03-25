Biker dies after collision with herd of bulls in Gurugram Sector 86

A 27-year-old man died on Sunday evening allegedly when he collided with a herd of stray bulls in Sector 86 when he was going for work on a motorbike. 27-year-old Sumit Kumar. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Sumit Kumar, who was from Bihar’s Munger district and had been living in Nawada Fatehpur in Sector 86. Police said Kumar was to get married after a fortnight. He worked at an automobile spare parts manufacturing firm in Manesar and was going for work when the accident happened at 8.50pm on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the herd of bulls suddenly came on the road. “Before he could slow down or react, he collided with the herd. Employees of the nearby EV charging station had seen the accident and were first to respond,” the officer said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the charging station staff alerted the police and rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead.

Nil Kamal, the deceased’s cousin, said the spot where the accident took place was poorly lit. “There was only one functional street light due to which nothing could be seen from far. Kumar was about to get married within a fortnight and was the main earning member of the family,” he added.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the CCTV camera of the charging station which was covering the accident spot, is not functioning. “On the family’s complaint filed at Kherki Daula police station, we are carrying out an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as they have not alleged any foul play,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCG commissioner Ajay Kumar, said they were working to strengthen the enforcement team which catches stray animals. “The team’s effectiveness and presence will be increased in new sectors too for catching stray animals which cause traffic menace or accidents. We are imposing fines on the cattle owners too,” he added.