Bilaspur Chowk remains an unresolved black spot

Each time an accident was reported at the Bilaspur crossing in January, local agencies responded with an intervention in an attempt to make the stretch safer. However, a month and six deaths later, the situation is yet to change.

The police, regional transport authority (RTA) and the erstwhile Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ) — a state government programme on road safety — have repeatedly identified Bilaspur crossing as a black spot. Teams from the police and RTA visit the accident spots after each fatality to prepare a spot report and to document the reason for the accident.

The police said they had first identified the crossing as a black spot six years ago. Accidents are still regularly reported from this spot due to speeding and absence of a pedestrian bridge, due to which people are forced to walk on the main carriageway.

A road stretch is termed as a black spot if more than five fatalities are recorded in a 500-metre stretch over a three-year period.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that they have been asked by the deputy commissioner to submit recommendations and action report on steps taken to reduce accidents. “We have found several reasons for accidents on this stretch and the same has been submitted to the district administration and RTA recently. We can control the traffic movement but cannot make engineering changes or construct the pedestrian bridge. The lack of a pedestrian crossing is leading to accidents as movement of heavy vehicles is high on the stretch due to it being an industrial area,” he said.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner, said they are examining all black spots again and will try to rectify the problem in a specific time. “Before that, we will hold a meeting with all stakeholders of road safety to see how to reduce road fatalities in minimum time,” he said.

Rao said they have asked those running eateries to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the expressway and to allot parking spaces for truckers, failing which they would face action. However, the police also admitted that rash driving remains a major concern.

On the other hand, RTA officials said they have flagged the concern to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD), which are responsible for maintaining the stretch, but no action has been taken yet. They are also analysing the data to pinpoint reasons for the accidents and suggest solutions.

Dhaarna Yadav, secretary, RTA, said that they are aware of accidents happening at the spot and have discussed the issue in monthly road safety meetings. “Our teams are coordinating with NHAI and PWD and have raised engineering issues. This time, we will ask for a deadline from the authority concerned and will ensure the engineering issues are resolved,” she said.

HVZ had stated in a report that stretches at Bilaspur Chowk are not properly fenced, due to which pedestrians as well as two-wheelers continue to cross the highway at any point.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert and a member of HVZ, which stopped functioning last year, said, “NHAI, the road owning agency, is well aware of the road safety hazard at this location. However, nothing has been done to improve the safety of this high-risk location and we continue to observe loss of lives at this spot. All these deaths are preventable, provided we act right.”

HVZ had recommended road markings along with signages, stronger enforcement and long-term measures, such as intersection redesign, along with proper pedestrian and cycle crossings, to reduce the fatalities. The volume of traffic is high on the stretch as several factories are located on both sides of the expressway.

Ishan Gogoi, programme coordinator, Raahgiri Foundation, who has conducted audits of the spot in the past, said that Bilaspur Chowk remains an unresolved blackspot due to its mixed traffic use, ranging from heavily loaded trucks transporting goods from one city to another, to public and private vehicles, and pedestrians. “The accident victims have mostly been pedestrians and cyclists, due to lack of proper pedestrian crossings and traffic calming measures, which are extremely necessary at intersections such as these. Also, with Bilaspur being a hinterland for Gurugram city, it isn’t paid much attention to infrastructure-wise,” he said.

Daily commuters on the stretch said the authorities should install speeding metres and deploy police to monitor the traffic movement. “Arrangements, such as marking crossings with paint, should be made so that pedestrians can cross the junction without much difficulty. There is no pedestrian amenity here and we have to cross the main highway amid traffic, leading to mishaps,” said Ram Kumar, the floor manager of an automobile company located in the vicinity.