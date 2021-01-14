IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Bird samples suspected positive for avian flu, sent for further testing
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Bird samples suspected positive for avian flu, sent for further testing

The Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL) in Jalandhar has sent the bird carcass samples from Gurugram to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for additional tests, as they have been marked “suspected positive” for bird flu, officials said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST

The Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL) in Jalandhar has sent the bird carcass samples from Gurugram to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for additional tests, as they have been marked “suspected positive” for bird flu, officials said on Thursday.

Two bird carcasses obtained from Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park in Sector 56 were sent to the RDDL last week.

Meanwhile, samples from three other districts — Hisar, Jind and Rohtak — where unusual mortality of wild birds was suspected, were declared negative for avian influenza by the RDDL on Wednesday.

Confirming the developments, Rajesh Chahal, district wildlife inspector, said, “We have received a report from Jalandhar saying that the samples from Gurugram are suspected to be positive for bird flu. A second round of tests is being done so that we can be completely sure. Until then, we are monitoring all wetland areas for any excess or unusual bird deaths. So far, we have found none.”

Dr Punita Gahlot, deputy director with the district animal husbandry department, declined to comment without reviewing the final lab reports. Dr Mohinder Pal Singh, joint director at the RDDL in Jalandhar, could not be reached on Thursday despite multiple attempts.

The district animal husbandry department on Thursday also convened a meeting of various line departments, whose involvement will be required in case a containment operation needs to be launched at poultry farms.

A senior veterinarian with the department, who was present at the meeting, said, “We have gone over the standard action plan to be followed in case there is an unusual mortality among poultry. No specific tasks have yet been assigned. But everyone from the police to the health department has been apprised of their role and told to be prepared.”

However, a containment operation will only be required if poultry is affected, the official pointed out, adding that there is no evidence yet to suggest this. They pointed to the reopening of poultry markets in Delhi’s Ghazipur area, where the sale and transport of poultry had been restricted after wild bird samples from Delhi tested positive for avian influenza. However, after 100 poultry samples from Ghazipur tested negative on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal removed these restrictions, allowing the sale and transport of poultry to resume.

In case the wild bird samples test positive, the animal husbandry department will send 39 chicken samples from an area where poultry density is the highest. “The state will decide the next steps based on those results,” said the senior veterinarian cited above.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Bird samples suspected positive for avian flu, sent for further testing

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL) in Jalandhar has sent the bird carcass samples from Gurugram to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for additional tests, as they have been marked “suspected positive” for bird flu, officials said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive at Pataudi store

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The first batch of over 84,630 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived at the regional vaccine storage facility in Pataudi on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Interstate car thief arrested, stole over 200 SUVs: Police

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
An interstate gang of vehicle lifters from Nagaland was busted on Wednesday, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal shops along highways to be razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
A subcommittee constituted under the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court and headed by senior town planner of Gurugram, issued directions on Wednesday to district town planners and executive engineers of the Public Works Department to survey all major roads and shut all unauthorised dhabas, kiosks, shops and vends from next month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality deteriorates, experts point to low temperatures, slow winds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Air quality in the city deteriorated to the very poor category on Thursday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 354, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily air bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mewat farmers start sit-in near Punhana

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Farmers from Mewat on Thursday started a sit-in protest at Sunhera-Jurehra, near Punhana at the Rajasthan-Haryana border
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals serving as session sites ready for Covid-19 inoculations

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Two private hospitals of the district, designated as Covid-19 vaccination sites for January 16 drive, have trained their health staff as vaccinators and data entry operators to smoothly conduct the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DC asks stakeholders to submit objections to proposed circle rates

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
As homebuyers and stakeholders in the real estate sector expressed concerns over the administration’s proposed circle rates, officials on Wednesday called for objections to be submitted by January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Phone shop owner held for selling SIM cards without ID proofs

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday raided a shop in Sector 44 and arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling SIM cards without asking for identity proofs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Hooda takes aim at farm laws in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Former Haryana chief minister and the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the farm laws proposed by the Central government should be withdrawn so that the ongoing farmers’ protests can come to an end
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

People must not be reluctant to get vaccinated: Health officials

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
To assuage public apprehensions regarding any possible side effects from the Covid-19 vaccines, senior health department and district administration officials on Wednesday stated that they are ready to get vaccinated first
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dense fog envelops city, minimum temperature at 4.6°C

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Mercury levels plummeted as cold winds from the Himalayas continued to sweep the plains for the second consecutive day, bringing the minimum temperature in the city to 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

10 faecal samples sent for avian influenza test

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The animal husbandry and wildlife departments on Tuesday dispatched 10 faecal samples of wild birds, obtained from the Sultanpur National Park in Farrukhnagar, to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar for testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

May deadline set for monsoon preparedness at eight key roads

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The city’s civic agencies have shortlisted eight key stretches for executing monsoon preparedness measures and have set a deadline of May 31 for completion of the work
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

45,000 vaccine doses to arrive today, inoculation to take weeks instead of days

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The state health department allocated 44,950 doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine to Gurugram on Wednesday, according to senior health department officials, who added that the vaccination will take place over weeks instead of three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP