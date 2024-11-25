Broken drainage, roads, waterlogging in Gurugram sectors 14, 27 and 56

Residents around Gurugram sectors 14, 27, 56, and their adjacent areas are facing severe challenges due to waterlogging and broken roads caused by poor drainage systems and clogged sewage lines, they allege. Sewage overflow leading to waterlogging on a stretch on Old MG Road in Sector 14, Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

Daily commutes have become increasingly difficult, with navigating submerged or damaged roads, locals claim.

One of the most affected stretches is the 400-meter road between Sector 14 Government College and the Sector 12 bus stand, where sewage water has submerged the surface. Raj Saini Bisarwal, a resident of Sector 15, said, “Hundreds of people use this road daily. Walking through drainage water is not just inconvenient but is also unhygienic. It is increasing the risk of diseases.”

Meanwhile, Sector 56 HUDA Market is another hotspot where broken roads have created large water puddles, making access difficult for locals. Bharti Sharma, a Sector 56 resident, highlighted the issue, saying, “It is becoming impossible for senior citizens and children to walk here safely. The puddles last for days after even light rain.”

The situation is worse in Sushant Lok’s F Block, where overflowing sewage has plagued streets for over six months, locals claim. Neelu Sharma, a resident of the area, said, “The overflowing sewage is not just an eyesore but a health hazard. Despite filing multiple complaints, there has been no action from the authorities. Municipal cleaning staff hardly come here to clean up the garbage.”

However, in response, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Garg said that they are yet to receive any official complaints regarding the matter.

In Jharsa, near Royal Homes housing society, a 1.5-kilometre stretch is completely submerged, possibly due to sewage overflow, affecting access to essential facilities for nearby residential colonies, locals allege. A taxi driver based in the area, on condition of anonymity, described the situation as unbearable. “The smell is unbearable, and walking or driving through the water damages our vehicles and shoes. Children returning from school have no choice but to wade through this dirty water. It is extremely unsafe and unhygienic,” he added.

