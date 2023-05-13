Gurugram: The Gurugram police booked three unidentified suspects for allegedly robbing a cab driver in Gurugram on Friday after they booked a ride through a mobile aggregator app from the Gurugram railway station. The police said that the suspects robbed the driver of his mobile phone and cash upon arriving at their destination. Three men robbed a cabbie after booking trip from railway station to Gurugram

The cab driver, Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sarita Vihar in Delhi, owns an Ertiga car and informed the police that the suspects had booked a trip from the railway station to Gurugram’s Sector 89A. When they reached their destination, the passengers got out and asked for the fare.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the incident occurred in Sector 89A around 2:45 am on Friday. “The victim had come from Delhi to drop off some passengers at the railway station when he received the booking online. The victim called the passengers to check their location, and three men boarded the cab,” he said.

Sangwan added that after they arrived at their destination, one of the passengers got out and inquired about the fare. “He took out his wallet and paid the fare, but when he was about to hand over the change, they attacked him and snatched his wallet and mobile phone before fleeing the scene,” he said.

According to Kumar, he purchased a new iPhone last week, and his wallet contained ₹8,000 and his credit and debit cards. “I sought the help of passersby and informed the police, after which a team from Sector 10 police station arrived at the scene and registered my complaint,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the three unknown suspects under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station. The police said that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and their call detail records.