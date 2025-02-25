Campaign hurdles: Independents, BJP candidates trade accusations

With just days left for the municipal elections, tensions have escalated as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates struggle to reach voters, while independent contenders allege intimidation by ruling party supporters. In South City-2 , BJP allege independent candidates, fearing defeat,have attempted to block rival party candidates from engaging with residents. BJP’s Ward 15 candidate Bharti Harsana on Monday. (HT Photo)

BJP candidate Bharti Harsana (Ward 15) accused independent candidates and their supporters of obstructing her campaign in South City 2, preventing her from conducting door-to-door outreach. “The democratic process is being undermined. I have been prevented from meeting residents and reaching out directly. This is not a fair election if candidates are being blocked from engaging with voters,” Harsana added.

In response, BJP leaders have taken to social media, urging voters to allow their candidates to campaign freely. The party has also issued a warning against impostors, claiming that some individuals falsely represent the BJP.

Residents divided over alleged restrictions.

Monica Dalal, a resident of South City 2 and a BJP supporter, called the situation unacceptable. “Every candidate, regardless of party affiliation, should have the right to present their vision. Selectively restricting BJP candidates is a blatant attack on democratic values,” she added.

Sanjay Lal, president of the Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA), also condemned the restrictions. “If this continues, we will take the matter to the Election Commission and seek direct intervention from the deputy commissioner to ensure fair election practices,” he added.

Independent candidates allege harassment by BJP workers

While BJP candidates face roadblocks in their campaigns, independent candidates allege that ruling party workers are actively targeting them. Sahabram Leelu Sarpanch, an independent candidate from Ward 1, alleged that BJP supporters are actively disrupting his campaign by tearing down banners, using loudspeakers at odd hours, and intimidating his campaign workers. “The BJP candidates are feeling threatened because they know I have strong support in this ward. They are trying to disturb my campaign by making noise and damaging our promotional material,” Sahabram said.

Residents of Ward 1 echoed similar concerns, blaming the ruling party for failing to deliver on development promises and now resorting to campaign disruption. “The current government has done little for our ward. The BJP candidates are now trying to disrupt an independent candidate’s campaign because they know he has strong local support,” said Ravi Yadav, a resident of DLF Phase 3.

RWAs on campaign restrictions allegations

The growing friction between BJP and independent candidates has put Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) under scrutiny. Several RWAs have restricted door-to-door campaigning, citing privacy and security concerns. However, they face accusations of selectively allowing some candidates while barring others.

Neeraj Yadav, president of the South City 2 Residents Welfare Association (RWA), defended the restrictions, clarifying that candidates were allowed to hold campaign meetings at designated venues rather than conduct door-to-door canvassing. “Candidates can conduct their campaigns at the F Block Community Hall with prior approval from the RWA,” read an official statement.

However, Gauri Sarin, a representative of Making Model Gurugram, called for fair treatment of all candidates. “We have received multiple complaints from candidates across different wards about selective restrictions. If RWAs allow one candidate, they must allow all,” she added.