Cow smuggler held after gunfight on Delhi-Mumbai e-way in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Aug 12, 2023 11:26 PM IST

A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested after a gunfight on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Twelve cattle were rescued and one smuggler managed to escape. The arrested suspect is stable in hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

A team from the Nuh police arrested a suspected cattle smuggler on Saturday morning following a chase on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that ended in a gunfight.

Twelve cattle, including seven cows, were rescued, police said, adding that one of the alleged smugglers was arrested after being shot in the leg, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested suspect was identified as Taufiq Khan (45) a resident of Uttawar in Palwal. He has been admitted to Mandikhera hospital and is reported to be stable.

The incident happened near Mahu village in Ferozepur Jhirka of Nuh district around 3am. Police said they received a tip-off that a team of cow vigilantes were chasing two suspected cattle rustlers on the expressway.

Narender Bijarniya, Nuh superintendent of police, said based on specific information, a police team led by Satish Vats, deputy superintendent of police, intercepted the truck on the expressway. “Two cattle smugglers entered Nuh district from Rajasthan in the early hours of Saturday and when a police team started chasing them, they opened fire. The team had a narrow escape twice. When their vehicle was intercepted, they stopped the truck and tried to flee on foot,” he said.

Bijarniya said police fired in retaliation, and one of the bullets hit one of the suspects in the leg and he fell to the ground. “The suspects attacked our team and attempted to escape. We had to fire several rounds,” he said. .

“We recovered seven cows and 14 bulls but one smuggler fled. The matter is being investigated further. They were taken to a cattle shelter for treatment because all of them were injured. We seized the truck and took it to Ferozepur Jhirka police station,” said Vats.

Police said a case was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (acting rashly or negligently), 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25-54 of the Arms Act, Section 13(2) of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960, said police.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
