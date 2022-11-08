Caught on CCTV: Eight arrested after car stunt kills one in Gurugram

Eight people were arrested after a car performing stunts killed a 50-year-old man and injured two liquor store employees under the influence of alcohol in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar (Phase 4) Sunday. The suspects, Saurabh Sharma alias Sabby, Rahul Singh, Ravi Singh alias Ravindra, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit Kumar, Mukul Soni and Luv were arrested in the morning. Ashok was caught in the evening.

CCTV footage of the horrific incident shows the moments the speeding car rams into the person who was killed, and then into a group of people standing outside a shop, who try running away when the car approaches but to no avail.

The assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar said the suspects and two Ertiga vehicles involved in the incident were identified.

Haryana | A man was killed & 2 others injured as they were hit by a person performing stunts with his car in Gurugram. We found, they were under the influence of alcohol. 7 accused were arrested & two cars impounded. Further investigation underway: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram pic.twitter.com/hqZOkKLk9o — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

The accused were produced in a city court that remanded them to judicial custody.

Officials said Saurabh, Mukul Soni and Luv work with a travel agency. Rahul works in a private company. Mohit is a computer operator at the additional deputy commissioner's office.

Ravi and Vikas are brothers.

During the questioning, it was revealed that the incident happened after an altercation broke out between two groups at an eatery, close to the liquor store. They created a ruckus in the area for a while and left the spot. However, hoping to seek revenge, the group in the Ertigas returned to the spot with the intention to kill the two liquor store employees, believing they were part of the other group.

One of the injured Annu Kumar Gupta said he worked at a liquor shop near the accident site.

"The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident," Gupta said in his complaint.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said “We have recorded their statements and they said that the two groups started performing stunts with their vehicles. Then one of the vehicles rammed into them while others had already fled. We have procured CCTV footage from the liquor store and are checking CCTV cameras in nearby areas to identify the second group."

