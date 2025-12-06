Celebratory firing shatters 12th-floor window in Gurugram; narrow escape for family
A wedding procession, reaching a banquet hall near the society, fired multiple rounds in the air. One of the bullets shattered the balcony window and entered the apartment.
Gurugram: A family living in ILD Grand society, Sector 37C, had a narrow escape on Thursday night after a bullet from a celebratory firing pierced the balcony window of their 12th-floor apartment, police said on Friday.
According to police, the incident took place in Tower-C between 10.30pm and 10.45pm when a wedding procession, reaching a banquet hall near the society, fired multiple rounds in the air. One of the bullets shattered the balcony window and entered the apartment.
Sandeep Hooda, estate manager of ILD Grand, said a woman living in the flat had stepped inside moments before the glass broke. “She had gone to the balcony to collect clothes. Soon after she left the balcony, the window panes shattered. The family found a pellet inside and alerted the police,” he said.
An RWA member said, “The bullet entered the apartment after shattering the glass, terrifying the family,” he said.
Inspector Kuldeep, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said an FIR under the Arms Act has been registered on the complaint of the flat owner, Surpreet, 34, against unidentified suspects.
“Forensic experts have seized the pellet. It appears to have been fired from a small firearm,” he said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the person who fired the shot.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.