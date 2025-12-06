Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Celebratory firing shatters 12th-floor window in Gurugram; narrow escape for family

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 07:09 am IST

A wedding procession, reaching a banquet hall near the society, fired multiple rounds in the air. One of the bullets shattered the balcony window and entered the apartment.

Gurugram: A family living in ILD Grand society, Sector 37C, had a narrow escape on Thursday night after a bullet from a celebratory firing pierced the balcony window of their 12th-floor apartment, police said on Friday.

Forensic experts have seized the pellet. It appears to have been fired from a small firearm, police said. (HT photo)
According to police, the incident took place in Tower-C between 10.30pm and 10.45pm when a wedding procession, reaching a banquet hall near the society, fired multiple rounds in the air. One of the bullets shattered the balcony window and entered the apartment.

Sandeep Hooda, estate manager of ILD Grand, said a woman living in the flat had stepped inside moments before the glass broke. “She had gone to the balcony to collect clothes. Soon after she left the balcony, the window panes shattered. The family found a pellet inside and alerted the police,” he said.

An RWA member said, “The bullet entered the apartment after shattering the glass, terrifying the family,” he said.

Inspector Kuldeep, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said an FIR under the Arms Act has been registered on the complaint of the flat owner, Surpreet, 34, against unidentified suspects.

“Forensic experts have seized the pellet. It appears to have been fired from a small firearm,” he said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the person who fired the shot.

