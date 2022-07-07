Chemist arrested for illegal sale of kits to end pregnancy
A team from the chief minister’s flying squad, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the health department jointly raided a chemist shop in Sohna on Tuesday and arrested the shop owner for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally. Officials said the shop owner, identified as Nafiz (known by his first name), was also found supplying the kits to quacks in the area.
Police said Nafiz was caught with five medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits. The kits were allegedly used to abort the foetus of girl children in the region, said police.
According to police, they had received a tip-off on Monday that abortion drugs were being bought and sold illegally without bill and prescription from a registered pharmacy, following which teams were formed and a raid conducted.
Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said they received many tip-offs in the last one week from Sohna that chemists were illegally selling MTP kits and sedatives. “A joint team was formed after conducting a recce of the area and identifying the chemist shop. A decoy customer was sent to the chemist shop, who bought an MTP kit... The team caught the chemist red-handed,” he said.
Yadav said there are a few more chemist shops in the area allegedly involved in the illegal sale of MTP kits but they are yet to identify them. “The abortion drugs were being bought and sold illegally without bill and prescription from a tout...The chemist also used to get a share from the sale,” he said.
Dr Mandeep Mann, who led the raid, said they have sealed the pharmacy and will write to the state health department to cancel the chemist’s licence. “There are more shops in the area involved in the illegal sale of MTP kits and other medicines used for addiction purposes,” he said.
The samples have been sent to FDA for tests and a case has been registered against the chemist under relevant sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Sohna City police station , said police.
-
Four cops chasing man on run for 22 years attacked
Four policemen, including an inspector, were injured on Tuesday when they went to Jaiwant village of Punhana in Nuh to arrest a 40-year-old man--accused in a host of cases and on the run for 22 years--as family members and relatives of Zamil's pelted stones and opened fire at the police team. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2001. While more than 10 policemen suffered minor injuries, four police vehicles were damaged, said police.
-
Cong: BJP desperately attacking judiciary, it’s a disturbing issue
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of carrying out an orchestrated and coordinated attack on the judiciary. The national spokesperson of the Congress said that the BJP was “desperately attacking” the judiciary which was a “disturbing issue”. Singhvi said that there were people trying not to look at the message and severity of the charges but deliberate on the process.
-
Vastu exponent’s last rites performed, police probe on
A day after the brutal murder of Vaastu exponent Chandrashekar Guruji by two former employees in Hubballi, about 450km from Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwada police said on Wednesday that the probe is on in the matter to see if there was any conspiracy behind the crime.
-
Four fall prey to job fraud, lose ₹20 lakh, three vehicles
Four friends in the city lost ₹20 lakh, a motorcycle and two cars after they were allegedly duped by three conmen who promised to get them jobs at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, said police on Wednesday. One of the first to be duped by the suspects, Hitesh Rai spread the word among his three friends--Vikram Chauhan, Ajay Kumar and Vijay Kumar--who evinced interest in getting jobs at AIIMS as they were unemployed.
-
Draft Master Plan-2031: Ghaziabad Development Authority to address all objections
The draft Master Plan-2031 for which public objections were invited is likely to be operational in the last quarter of the current year. Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority said that they received about 1,260 types of objections against the draft plan and a process is underway to resolve the objections in a fortnight's time.
