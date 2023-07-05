Haryana to select consultant for Aravalli jungle safari

Chairing a meeting on the proposed Aravalli jungle safari park, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials to complete all the formalities related to the project within a week so that the work can be initiated at the earliest. The state government plans to develop the park across an area of 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts. The project will consider the local landscape and no changes will be made to the ecosystem. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During the review meeting, Khattar said that two firms, with international experience in designing and operating such facilities, have submitted detailed technical proposal and presentation along with conceptual design. The firm that will eventually be selected will act as the project management consultant.

“We are planning to complete the project in three phases with the first phase to be over in next two years,” said Khattar, adding that one of the firms had also given a presentation on Wednesday.

In May last year, the state government had sought expression of interest from firms who had expertise in designing and building such projects. Officials privy to the matter said that detailed technical proposal and conceptual design have been submitted to the government for approval.

The Aravalli jungle safari park will come up on land in the Aravalli Hills, which is primarily forest and panchayat land, and has been protected under sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. It will fall in the revenue villages of Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas, Shikohpur, Bhondsi, Ghamroj, Alipur, Tikli, Aklimpur, Naurangpur and Bar Gujar in Gurugram. In Nuh, the safari will be developed in Kota Khandewla, Gangani, Mohamadpur Ahir, Kharak, Jalalpur, Bhango and Chalka.

Officials said that most of the land has been degraded due to heavy urbanisation and the development of this park will help revive it.

“In this jungle safari, there is an endeavour to introduce all animals and bird species. Animals that can adapt to our climatic conditions are being examined. This jungle safari park will also serve as a centre for maintaining and protecting endangered animals,” said Khattar.

As per the state tourism department, the Aravalli safari project will take into account the local landscape and no changes will be made to the natural ecosystem. Only native tress will be planted in the area.

Vaishali Chandra Rana, a city-based environmentalist, said that the idea of developing a safari park on Aravallis was not viable and that it would damage the already scarce forest area in Gurugram. “The park will have commercial activities and construction development. Thousands of people will visit the place thus putting heavy load on the forest area. The state government should first try and protect the leopards in this area instead of trying to create a safari,” she said.

