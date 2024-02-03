Chintels offers to rebuild all 9 towers, extends buyback to all homeowners

The developer of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 109 has given homeowners the offer to reconstruct all nine towers and extended the option of buying back the apartments to owners in Towers A, B, and C, which are deemed safe and not slated for demolition, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday. Chintels Paradiso condominium has nine towers with 532 flats. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Chintels Paradiso condominium has nine towers with 532 flats. It was built in two phases with Towers D, E, F, G, and H in the first phase and Towers A, B, C, and J in phase two. On February 10, 2022, two women were killed after Tower D partially collapsed from the sixth floor downwards, following which authorities ordered a structural audit of the entire complex. According to the report submitted by the experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, five towers — D, E, F, G, and H, — were deemed unsafe. Authorities ordered the builder to demolish these towers. The developer offered homeowners in these five towers to buy or rebuild their apartments. Later, another tower, J, was also assessed as unsafe. Towers A, B, and C were deemed safe.

On Friday, Chintels India Ltd said it has extended the buyback and reconstruction offer to all owners of flats constructed in phase two. “We have decided to rebuild the entire complex again as six towers out of nine have been deemed unsafe. The remaining three are also under audit by CBRI while IIT-Delhi has deemed these safe for now. It will be better to demolish the entire complex and build new flats for all the owners,” said JN Yadav, vice president of Chintels India Ltd.

On Friday, the developer sent an email to the Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association extending the buyback and reconstruction offer to owners of flats in phase two and sought their opinion on the matter. “We have received requests from several flat owners of Phase 1 and 2 to consider rebuilding all nine towers since that will decisively produce a much better project. This may well be true. Although considering the IIT reports, Chintels is under no obligation to either reconstruct the four towers or to offer any buy-back option, we have still decided to get feedback from all flat owners of Phase 2 to determine how many people are interested in either of the two options given to flat owners of Phase 1,” said the mail sent by Rakesh Kumar, assistant general manager, legal, Chintels India Ltd.

Chintels also said that their contract with the demolition agency had been finalised and the demolition of five towers will start soon.

A representative of the Chintels Paradiso RWA said they have received the offer from the developer and will discuss it with flat owners of Towers A, B, and C. “We will discuss the offer and analyse it before taking any call,” he said.

Nityanand, a homeowner in Tower J, who goes by his first name, said that a meeting of flat owners of Tower J with the administration and the developer has been scheduled for February 6. “We want the revaluation of flats so that our compensation is in line with the market rates,” he said.

A senior the department of town and country planning (DTCP) official, when asked about the matter said that the latest development will be discussed before the district committee. “A meeting has been scheduled for February 6 in which the matter will be discussed,” he said.