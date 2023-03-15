Chintels: Pay rent at 15 per sqft to residents, get towers vacated soonest, DTCP tells builder

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued directions to Chintels India Limited, the developer of Chintels Paradiso apartments in Sector 109, to get towers E and F vacated at the earliest. The owners of flats in towers E and F have also maintained that they will shift only if written assurance is given by the developer and the authorities that they will rehabilitated in a proper manner. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The department stipulated that the developer should pay a monthly rent to occupants of towers E and F at the rate of ₹15 per square foot. The department has already recommended demolition of Tower D of the condominium, where six floors had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women.

On February 24 this year, the district administration issued directions that towers E and F must also be vacated as these were deemed unsafe and unfit for habitation in a structural audit conducted by experts from IIT-Delhi.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), in his order issued on Wednesday said rent must be paid to the flat occupants at the rate of ₹15 per square foot, and the developer must also make a one time payment of ₹40,000 to flat occupants as shifting charges. “The owners of flats in E and F towers are at liberty to shift to the place identified by them and charges shall be paid by the developer with a commitment of six months’ rent along with commitment in writing for payment of rent for total 11 months or till the final settlement between flat owners and builder,” the order issued by Yadav said.

It further said the process of shifting with all the stipulated modalities should take place at the earliest. “You shall execute the rent agreement for 11 months for said flats within 10 days,” the order further instructed the builder.

Last month, the district administration also shared the valuation report for Tower D with owners, which pegged the compensation between ₹6,500-6,900 per square foot. The developer opposed the revision and insisted that it was ready to pay only ₹5,500 per square foot, which the flat owners said was way below the current market price.

The owners of flats in towers E and F have also maintained that they will shift only if written assurance is given by the developer and the authorities that they will rehabilitated in a proper manner.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels RWA said that the rent should given to all the 116 flat owners of Tower E and Tower F and should not be restricted only to the present occupants. “There are around 32 occupants in these flats but the rent should be paid to all the owners. Everyone has invested large amounts to buy these flats and they should not suffer losses,” said Hooda.

When asked about the matter, a Chintels spokesperson said the company has been complying with the directions of the district administration and other authorities concerned. “We have been seeking the district administration’s intervention in vacating the towers for the safety of residents. We will follow the guidelines issued by DTCP regarding rentals to be paid to towers E and F residents,” he said.

