gurugram news

City hospitals to administer vaccine to public from March 1

Over 360 private hospitals and 170 government hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Haryana will administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to people above the age of 60 or people above 45 who have co-morbidities from March 1, said officials
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST

Over 360 private hospitals and 170 government hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Haryana will administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to people above the age of 60 or people above 45 who have co-morbidities from March 1, said officials. As many as 27 hospitals, including 7 empanelled government hospitals and 20 private hospitals, are located in the city, as per the data available on the state health department’s website.

“A two-day training of hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat will begin in the state. The staff to be deployed by private hospitals as vaccinators and different vaccination officers, who will be involved in verification of beneficiaries to their inoculation and observation, will be trained by the district-level health staff,” said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, state health department on Thursday.

For the roll-out of vaccines to the public, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday held a meeting with states, advising them to expand sessions to public healthcare facilities and PMJAY empanelled hospitals. “So far, the Central government has not conveyed any directions related to the distribution and delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as their cost in private set-ups,” said Arora.

According to the Covid-19 vaccine guidelines, every vaccination site is mandated to have four vaccination officers — Vaccination Officer 1 to check registration, Vaccination Officer 2 to verify ID proof, and Vaccination officers 3 and 4 to monitor the recipients of the jabs for 30 minutes for any side effects.

Ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive

The turnout for the Covid-19 vaccination picked up on Thursday, with 3,823 healthcare workers turning up for the second dose inoculation, exceeding the target of 3,200 set by the health department for the day. The inoculation of front-line workers, however, remained slow with only 45.8% of the 1,650 taking the vaccine jab, even as the union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday, in a review meeting with the states, directed them to focus on improving the pace of vaccination.

“Front-line workers have to be motivated further as many of them are still unwilling. They want to wait and confirm that the vaccine is safe or are concerned about adverse reactions,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

“In the case of healthcare workers, there is no longer any reluctance. They responded well to the drive on Thursday after they were communicated that they couldn’t wait for a long time after 28 days of the first dose,” he said.

From this week, the health department has started administering vaccines only thrice — on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – with a target of covering almost 5,000 people every day. Private hospitals were also directed to ensure timely inoculation of the second dose.

Elaborating of their efforts to raise the turnout of front-line workers, Yadav said that he has reached out to officials of the police department, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), revenue department and panchayati raj institutions, asking the heads to motivate their employees to take the vaccine jabs on designated days.

As per the data available with the district health department, 24,739 health workers out of nearly 28,000 registered as vaccine beneficiaries have taken the first shot of the vaccine. Among them, at least 12,761 have taken the second shot too. As per the data, 15,046 of over 18,000 registered front-line workers registered on the Co-WIN portal have received the first dose of the vaccine shot.

Officials said that increasing the vaccination coverage is crucial to ensure the immunity of enough people to ensure that the virus cannot spread. In Gurugram, 269 cases are currently active, with 36 new cases of infection reported on Thursday.

