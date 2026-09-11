Civic projects stalled over delayed finance meet in Manesar

Gurugram: A deadlock has gripped the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), with ward councillors raising concerns that the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) meeting has not been held since December last year, leaving several civic projects and proposals pending for discussion and approval. Officials told HT that the last F&CC meeting was held on December 16, 2025. (Photo for representation)

Officials told HT that the last F&CC meeting, where all the councillors, members of the House, MCM officials and the mayor met to discuss policies and projects, was held on December 16, 2025.

Parveen Yadav, deputy mayor of Manesar, said he has written a letter to mayor Inderjeet Kaur and MCM commissioner Pradeep Singh regarding the meeting.

“There have been no discussions on the policies, pending projects and tenders. I also wrote a letter in July regarding the same.... nearly ₹250 crore worth of projects are stuck for approval,” he added.

He shared that, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, F&CC meetings are tasked with clearing contracts and financial matters.

Projects regarding construction and repairs of community centres, sewer lines, advertisements, and drainage are pending across the wards.

“F&CC meetings and monthly meetings are important as some of the developmental works need discussion and different viewpoints,” Bal Kishan, councillor of Ward 6, said.

Kanwar Pal, councillor of Ward 7, said tenders for advertising and community centres are still pending.

“We need to discuss a permanent solution for road sweeping. At present, Manesar relies on six-month stop-gap arrangements. We hope the mayor calls for the meeting soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor told HT that an F&CC meeting would be held soon. “Developmental works have not been halted, and the tenders are being approved. Projects worth around ₹250 crore are in the pipeline, and announcements will be made soon. Some elements are trying to malign the image. F&CC meetings will be organised soon,” she said.

The MCM commissioner did not respond to messages or calls by HT till the publication of the article.