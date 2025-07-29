Clean Gurugram a priority of Haryana govt: ULB min

Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Vipul Goel on Monday said that maintaining cleanliness in Gurugram remains a top priority for the state government—a goal that directly impacts the city’s international reputation and investor appeal. Haryana ULB minister Vipul Goel at the Bandhwari waste treatment plant in Gurugram. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

The remarks came during a high-level review meeting in Gurugram, following Goel’s inspection of the Bandhwari waste management plant. The visit and meeting were prompted by a recent wave of social media posts by local influencers and residents, who had shared striking images and videos of unattended garbage piles across the city. These visuals, showing overflowing secondary collection points and garbage-strewn roads, went viral online—drawing sharp public criticism and putting pressure on authorities to act swiftly.

“Gurugram is not just a city; it represents India on the global stage,” said Goel. “The unhygienic conditions captured and shared recently are not just civic failures—they’re a blow to our image as a smart and progressive urban hub. That ends now.”

Goel instructed officials to treat cleanliness not as routine maintenance but as a full-scale civic mission. The administration has now prepared a structured action plan focused on ward-level accountability. Each ward will be treated as an independent unit, assigned one JCB machine, three tractors, four to five sanitation workers, and oversight by the respective ward councillor, a junior engineer, and an SDO.

A month-long intensive sanitation drive will be launched across all wards immediately. The best-performing ward will receive a cash award and recognition from the chief minister, aimed at fostering a culture of ownership and pride among local teams. “This initiative isn’t about optics,” Goel said. “It’s about restoring public faith, ensuring health and hygiene, and setting a precedent for other cities.”

Another key issue discussed was waterlogging—an annual monsoon concern for Gurugram. Goel directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of 20-year-old sewer lines in the city’s core areas within one month. Based on the findings, aging infrastructure will be replaced or repaired as needed.

He also issued strict instructions for the covering of secondary garbage collection points up to a defined height to curb visual pollution and contain waste odour. “Cleanliness must be visible and felt—it should be the first impression when someone enters the city,” Goel added.

In addition, the minister ordered pre-emptive identification of potholes formed during the rains to enable rapid post-monsoon repairs, ensuring smooth traffic flow and safety for commuters.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the district administration, including DC Ajay Kumar, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, and Faridabad municipal commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata. The MCG commissioner confirmed that tenders for construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing will be allotted before August 10, a step expected to streamline solid waste management in the city.

“Social media raised the alarm—but now the system is responding with urgency,” Goel said. “With collaboration and commitment, Gurugram can become a national model for urban cleanliness and sustainable governance.”

Emphasis on disposal of legacy waste

Goel emphasized prioritizing the proper disposal of leachate generated at the waste management plant. He also urged officials to expedite the tender process for the disposal of legacy waste.

Beautification work

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, said that beautification works at the plant are progressing at a fast pace. Improvements are being made not only from an environmental perspective but also to enhance the site’s visual appeal for the general public. The installation of a view cutter to screen the plant from the road has been completed. He added that a tender has been floated for additional works including plantation, fencing, tree guards, surface turfing, and landscaping, with an estimated cost of ₹96 lakh. The tender will be opened on July 29.

Infrastructure improvements

The MCG began work on the view cutter, boundary wall, and drainage system from July 14, at a cost of ₹2 crore. View cutters have been installed along the site’s boundary to hide the landfill from public view. Additionally, leachate is being transported through tankers to the nearest sewage treatment plant. A new proposal of ₹63 lakh has also been prepared to address the leachate volume.

Dahiya said that a new tender has been floated on July 18 for ₹2.45 crore. The project includes the construction of a 15-meter-wide, 400-meter-long CC road, an RCC drain, and the installation of additional Dharm Kanta. These improvements aim to reduce truck movement and alleviate long queues of garbage trucks. Uninterrupted power supply has also been ensured.