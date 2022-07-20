Cleaner of truck that ran over DSP arrested following shoot-out

After a four-hour long manhunt on Tuesday, police arrested one of the suspects involved in the killing of a deputy superintendent of police probing a case of illegal stone mining from Panchgaon’s Chilla village, about 45 kilometres from Gurugram.

Police indentified the arrested suspect as Ikkar Khan of Panchgaon, the cleaner of truck that ran over DSP Surendra Singh when he signalled them to stop in Nuh district on Tuesday morning. They said Khan was arrested following a shoot-out with the police during which he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. A search is still on to arrest the driver of the truck, identified by a single name as Mittar, the police said.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, said they formed six teams to arrest the driver and cleaner of the truck that ran over DSP Singh. “The crime teams were sent to different areas to conduct searches to arrest the suspects. One team was working on identifying the vehicle that ran over the DSP as it had no numberplate, while another team used data on drivers and cleaners, which was available with the police, to zero in on the alleged suspects and put their phone numbers on technical surveillance,” he said.

The suspects were traced to Chilla village in Panchgaon area, and a team led by Suridner Sidhu, inspector of crime investigation agency (CIA), Tauru, started chasing them and asked them to surrender. “The suspects started firing at the police team and the bullets hit the police vehicles giving chase. In retaliation, Nuh police fired a few rounds and one bullet hit Khan in his leg. The driver, Mittar, fled the spot,” said Singla.

Another team led by Tauru Sadar police station conducted raids at several locations and are expected to soon arrest more suspects involved in the illegal stone mining, said police.

Police said Khan is currently undergoing treatment and is not fit to record his statement; more people involved in the mining racket will be identified after his questioning.

The truck used in the crime is yet to be recovered, police said, adding that it had one incomplete numberplate on the front and no rear plate.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Haryana DGP PK Agrawal visited the family of DSP Singh at community health centre in Nuh on Tuesday, where his body was kept following the post-mortem examination.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 120B (conspiracy) along with 379 (snatching) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code. Section 21 (4) of mines and minerals act 1957, section 3 (2) of prevention of damage to public property act , 1984 and section of 25 arms act was registered at Tauru police station, said police.

Sanjay Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, reader of DSP Singh alleged that they were on their way for the crackdown of illegal mining near Panchgaon village on Tuesday when they noticed that a dumper loaded with mining stone was moving towards the hilly area. “As per the instruction of DSP , driver followed the dumper, there was no number plate at rear. There were ¾ youths inside the dumper cabin. After going on the top of the hills, the driver stopped the vehicle and started to unload following which we along with DSP reached the spot and asked them to get down. The suspects threatened us for life and held weapons in their hand and asked us to get away else they will shoot us,” he said in complaint to police.

Kumar further added that the driver and another man were addressing with names and they said if police will arrest us hey will book us for illegal mining , lets teach them a lessor for stopping us, The driver suddenly speeded the dumper and run over DSP sir. He tried to save himself but it all happened within seconds. I along with constable Amit and gunman Umesh managed to escape but sir died on the spot,” he said in FIR.

