Cleaner of truck that ran over DSP arrested following shoot-out
After a four-hour long manhunt on Tuesday, police arrested one of the suspects involved in the killing of a deputy superintendent of police probing a case of illegal stone mining from Panchgaon’s Chilla village, about 45 kilometres from Gurugram.
Police indentified the arrested suspect as Ikkar Khan of Panchgaon, the cleaner of truck that ran over DSP Surendra Singh when he signalled them to stop in Nuh district on Tuesday morning. They said Khan was arrested following a shoot-out with the police during which he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. A search is still on to arrest the driver of the truck, identified by a single name as Mittar, the police said.
Varun Singla, superintendent of police, said they formed six teams to arrest the driver and cleaner of the truck that ran over DSP Singh. “The crime teams were sent to different areas to conduct searches to arrest the suspects. One team was working on identifying the vehicle that ran over the DSP as it had no numberplate, while another team used data on drivers and cleaners, which was available with the police, to zero in on the alleged suspects and put their phone numbers on technical surveillance,” he said.
The suspects were traced to Chilla village in Panchgaon area, and a team led by Suridner Sidhu, inspector of crime investigation agency (CIA), Tauru, started chasing them and asked them to surrender. “The suspects started firing at the police team and the bullets hit the police vehicles giving chase. In retaliation, Nuh police fired a few rounds and one bullet hit Khan in his leg. The driver, Mittar, fled the spot,” said Singla.
Another team led by Tauru Sadar police station conducted raids at several locations and are expected to soon arrest more suspects involved in the illegal stone mining, said police.
Police said Khan is currently undergoing treatment and is not fit to record his statement; more people involved in the mining racket will be identified after his questioning.
The truck used in the crime is yet to be recovered, police said, adding that it had one incomplete numberplate on the front and no rear plate.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday Haryana DGP PK Agrawal visited the family of DSP Singh at community health centre in Nuh on Tuesday, where his body was kept following the post-mortem examination.
A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 120B (conspiracy) along with 379 (snatching) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code. Section 21 (4) of mines and minerals act 1957, section 3 (2) of prevention of damage to public property act , 1984 and section of 25 arms act was registered at Tauru police station, said police.
Sanjay Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, reader of DSP Singh alleged that they were on their way for the crackdown of illegal mining near Panchgaon village on Tuesday when they noticed that a dumper loaded with mining stone was moving towards the hilly area. “As per the instruction of DSP , driver followed the dumper, there was no number plate at rear. There were ¾ youths inside the dumper cabin. After going on the top of the hills, the driver stopped the vehicle and started to unload following which we along with DSP reached the spot and asked them to get down. The suspects threatened us for life and held weapons in their hand and asked us to get away else they will shoot us,” he said in complaint to police.
Kumar further added that the driver and another man were addressing with names and they said if police will arrest us hey will book us for illegal mining , lets teach them a lessor for stopping us, The driver suddenly speeded the dumper and run over DSP sir. He tried to save himself but it all happened within seconds. I along with constable Amit and gunman Umesh managed to escape but sir died on the spot,” he said in FIR.
-
Haryana CM calls for strict action, orders police posts in areas under mining
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has directed to set up police post in mining areas. Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have formed teams at all suspected locations where illegal mining takes place. Singla said all the routes connecting to the villages from where suspects try to steal stones are under scanner now. There have been several cases where police have come under attack from mining mafia.
-
Pune: Four women BJP MLAs duped in online fraud
Pune: Four Bharatiya Janata Party women legislators from Maharashtra were duped by a fraudster, police officials said on Tuesday. The other three lawmakers are Devyani Pharande from the Nashik Central constituency under Nashik district; Shweta Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana; and Meghana Bordikar from Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district.
-
Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025
Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said. Many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh.
-
Killed by mining mafia, Haryan DSP was going to retire in October
A native of the Sarangpur village in Hisar, Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshertra police. He was promoted as DSP, Shahabad in August 2019. The DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. DSP Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His aged parents had passed away in March this year, the family said.
-
Mumbai: A tree-lined sanctuary for students, Abhyas Galli or Study Street in Worli, has recently got a facelift. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a beautification project on this 40-metre-long tranquil lane, where youngsters often go to study as there is very little traffic movement. The lane is located just behind the Poddar Hospital in Worli. The BMC spent Rs 70 lakh on the project, which took nearly a year to be completed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics