Clip shows ‘worms in food’ at Gurugram Civil Hospital, probe ordered

A video purportedly showing worms in food served to patients at Civil Hospital, Sector 10A, Gurugram, has been widely shared on social media, raising concerns over hygiene standards at the facility. Dieticians tasked to ensure fresh meals; investigation to determine authenticity of video and responsibility, if any, officials said. (Screengrab)

The footage was seemingly shot on Monday from inside a patient’s room opposite the emergency ward, according to the geotag and other details overlaid on it. In the low-resolution clip, two plates of food appear riddled with insects, while a patient lies unattended nearby. In the video, the person recording is heard saying, “Dear chief minister... please see the worms floating on the curry being served to a patient… Do patients come here to be treated, or to face severe health woes?”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The video triggered sharp reactions online. With several users slamming the hospital’s administration while flagging that the facility is “already operating at double its capacity”. Other users demanded strict action against officials responsible for meals given to patients.

Hospital authorities, however, said food quality is routinely monitored. A senior staff member, requesting anonymity, said, “The food is prepared under hygienic conditions at the mess on the ground floor… Managers and dieticians inspect it daily before serving.”

In response to the claims in the video, Gurugram’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Lokveer Singh said an inquiry has been initiated. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the food shown in the video doesn’t match the hospital’s menu for the day. It seemed that the patient ordered or someone else… brought the food,” he claimed. Singh added that dieticians have been directed to ensure only fresh food is served. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible,” Dr Singh said.

Officials stated that patients’ meals are prepared in-house, noting that a further probe will ascertain if there were any lapses by cooking staff and contractors.