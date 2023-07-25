Gurugram: An owner of a nightclub near MG Road Metro station and at least four bouncers were booked for allegedly assaulting two friends after they tried to record a video, Gurugram police said on Monday. Nightclub owner, bouncers booked for assaulting duo

Investigators said the incident took place at about 7.30am on Sunday. They said the victims — Rishabh and Amardeep Singh — had visited the nightclub on Saturday night for partying.

As per police, Rishabh had alleged that he was recording a video of himself and his friend on his Samsung tablet, when the owner assaulted him without any provocation.

Police said Rishabh also alleged that the nightclub owner along with the bouncers also assaulted his friend when he tried to intervene.

The suspects threatened the duo with dire consequences and dragged them out of the club, the victims alleged, adding that their tablet was also missing.

The matter came to light when the duo reached a private hospital in Sector 7 for treatment and the management alerted the police.

Meanwhile, Devender Yadav, the club owner, alleged that they were recording video of other guests, including women on which objection was raised and both were asked to leave. “I know them personally, but they got involved in a scuffle with me in an inebriated condition. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras which we will provide to police,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that necessary action will be taken after an investigation and they have asked the club management to provide the CCTV footage.

On Rishabh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the owner and bouncers of the nightclub under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Sunday night, police added.