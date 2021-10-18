CM Manohar Lal Khattar opens Har Hith stores, aims to generate jobs

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated 71 Har Hith stores, a series of franchise stores, across the state from Gurugram, in a move to generate employment as well as sell quality products at the right prices, officials said.

The stores will sell 550 domestic products, including foods, grocery, fast-moving consumer goods, home care and personal care products, sourced from 60 companies, at affordable prices. The government plans to open 5,000 stores across the state to wipe out unemployment.

Khattar said they have set a target of providing employment to at least one member of each family by 2025 and to achieve this goal, “no stone would be left unturned for creating new dimensions of self-employment.”

Khattar inaugurated the first Har Hith store in Farrukhnagar and also became the first customer to buy goods from such a store. Later, he inaugurated 70 stores across the state virtually, from the government tourist complex in Sultanpur.

The chief minister (CM) said that such stores would be opened in all areas having a population of 3,000, in rural zones, and 10,000, in urban zones, for people to, directly and indirectly, benefit from them.

Apart from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small industrial units and cooperative sector units, quality products prepared by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) will also be procured and made available at these stores at a price lower than their competition in the market, Khattar said.

After the inauguration, the CM also interacted with villagers who had gathered at the Sultanpur tourist complex and took their feedback on the availability of fertilisers and other essential items.

Earlier in the morning, Khattar also inspected the houses built under the Ashiyana Scheme in Sector 47 and directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to clean and repair these flats by next month so these can be allotted to citizens of the below poverty line (BPL) category.