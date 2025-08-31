CM vows to make Delhi the sports capital of the country

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government’s vision is to make Delhi the sports capital and also to see athletes from the Capital return with medals from national and international events. Gupta said that her government has substantially increased prize money for winning athletes and is taking steps to provide them with world-class sporting facilities. Chief minister Rekha Gupta at Tyagaraj Stadium on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Speaking at an interaction session with emerging talents and renowned sports icons at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta shared her government’s sports vision and outlined new policies. The event was also attended by cabinet minister Ashish Sood and MLA Rajkumar Bhatia, among others.

“The city’s and nation’s future rests in the hands of the youth who will bring honour to India in the years to come. The triumph of an athlete on the global stage is not just an individual honour. It belongs to 1.4 billion Indians,” Gupta said.

She referred to the recently enacted National Sports Governance Act, 2025, which she described as the “Constitution of Sports”, noting that it would ensure improved facilities, professional coaching, balanced nutrition and essential resources for athletes.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025 is a law that provides constitutional recognition to sports in India and establishes a uniform framework to ensure transparent administration, improved facilities, professional coaching, balanced nutrition, and essential resources for athletes.

Gupta said that previous government neglected sports and failed to enhance rewards or infrastructure.

“Our government has not only raised prize money and expanded facilities but has also ensured that athletes receive the respect and opportunities they deserve. Delhi’s athletes are now excelling on both national and international platforms. Outstanding performers at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and national games will receive multi-crore prizes along with honourable government employment. My only dream is for our athletes to become world champions and bring glory to India,” said Gupta.

Education minister Ashish Sood said the government will provide every facility and support needed. “Athletes have one responsibility — to win medals and make Delhi proud. Both the Chief Minister’s Office and my office stand fully committed to resolving your issues without delay,” Sood said.