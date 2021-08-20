CMO surprise inspection at Polyclinic finds several shortcomings

The Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO) conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 31 Polyclinic on Friday and found several shortcomings like lack of sanitation, congested waiting areas, among others, said officials. The polyclinic staff was directed to resolve the issues within a week.

According to a statement issued by the health department, CMO Dr Virender Yadav made the visit at 1:30 pm. “Some of the doctors were not on duty and one doctor did not mark attendance. A warning has been issued to all the staff that strict disciplinary action will be initiated if the mistake is repeated,” read the statement.

Yadav took the complete round of the polyclinic and asked patients about the services at the hospital.

“Electricity wires hanging out of place. The facility lacked cleanliness. There were multiple registration counters for vaccination and that confused beneficiaries. In the drug and vaccination store, items were not arranged properly. Instructions have been given to resolve the shortcomings within a week,” said Yadav.

He instructed the staff to clean hospital premises frequently and open the second main door of the hospital. “The dispensary of the hospital which is located behind the hospital will be shifted to the front to increase visibility. Even the waiting areas for vaccination will be extended to avoid congestion. The medical officer of the hospital has been directed to display important government guidelines and instruction at the registration, pharmacy and vaccination sites,” he said.