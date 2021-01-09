IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
gurugram news

Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts

Minimum temperature in Gurugram is expected to dip to as little as 5 degrees Celsius by January 14, though daytime temperature is expected to rise to about 21 degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:00 AM IST

While the city’s solitary automatic weather station (AWS) did not record either minimum or maximum temperature on Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s AWS, in Palam in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius. Just two days ago, the same AWS had recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram, the mercury is going to consistently keep dipping over the next week, although officials also said that chances of another severe cold wave (as Delhi-NCR witnessed over the New Year) are slim. Minimum temperature in Gurugram is expected to dip to as little as 5 degrees Celsius by January 14, though daytime temperature is expected to rise to about 21 degrees Celsius.

“The region will see shallow to moderate fog in the morning, which will push the minimum temperature down. During the day, we may have clearer skies so daytime temperature should climb slightly and remain above 20 degrees Celsius,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre, IMD.

Srivastava said that another western disturbance may pass over the northern plains around January 20. “The interim period will be chilly. The drop in temperature will not be too steep, but will fall gradually every day, with the chilliest day being around January 11. Another warm front may come at the time of the next weather system, but until such time, present conditions will prevail,” Srivatasva said.

Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin. This is down from 204 (poor) the previous day. Other major NCR towns, including Delhi, recorded “poor” air with AQIs ranging between 200 to 250. Experts attributed this to the resumption of westerly winds on Friday, blowing at between 8 to 10kmph, which may have helped mitigate some of Gurugram’s pollution load by transporting it eastward, towards Delhi and beyond. As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “Air is likely to remain in moderate category on 09.01.2021 and 10.01.2021,” and may remain in the moderate category for the most of the next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No signs of avian influenza outbreak in Gurugram yet, say officials

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Clinical surveillance for avian influenza (H5N8) has not detected any unusual mortality at poultry farms in the district yet, said officials in the animal husbandry department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
gurugram news

Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:00 AM IST
Minimum temperature in Gurugram is expected to dip to as little as 5 degrees Celsius by January 14, though daytime temperature is expected to rise to about 21 degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Electricity department will hold public meeting every two months: CM

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the power department to hold public meeting across Gurugram once in two months to resolve residents’ complaints
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Taking into consideration, the complaints of discrimination lodged by residents of EWS (economically weaker section) housing in residential projects, the enforcement wing of the department of the town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to issue notices to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and hold meetings in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Health department starts forming groups of health workers for Covid-19 vaccination

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST
After the Covid-19 vaccination dry run on Thursday, the Gurugram health department has begun creating groups of 100 private health care workers to be administered the vaccine as and when it is made available
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmhouse owner arrested for conspiring with cops to extort money from businessman

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a farmhouse owner for allegedly helping two police officials in illegally detaining a call centre owner and extorting 57 lakh from him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cops stop Nuh farmers from reaching Palwal for tractor rally

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to initiate action against illegal constructions identified last year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram puts in place teams, plans to tackle bird flu

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Trio wanted for car thefts, assault held in Sector 29

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:10 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

IT, ITes firms largest occupiers of office space in 2020

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:09 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bus conductor was the initial suspect in the murder of an eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi.(Hindustan Times)
The bus conductor was the initial suspect in the murder of an eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi.(Hindustan Times)
gurugram news

CBI files chargesheet against four police officials in school murder case

By Leena Dhankhar | Hindustan Times, Gurugram, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:43 AM IST
An 80-odd page chargesheet was filed before Aman Inder Singh, special judicial magistrate of Punjab and Haryana high court, on Wednesday. The agency gave a clean chit to the private school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination dry run goes smoothly in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:09 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination dry run on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Tractor march on KMP e-way on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP