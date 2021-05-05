Committee to oversee oxygen refillers in city

Haryana government on Wednesday ordered all district deputy commissioners to constitute a committee to oversee oxygen refillers.

M. Shayin, additional chief secretary of Haryana health and family welfare department said that they have come to know that the oxygen being delivered to refillers was often not being optimally utilised.

“The committee will include an executive magistrate and police personnel,” said Shayin in the order.

In case of any discrepancy, there will be legal action against the refiller, it said.

The order also asked deputy commissioners to prepare a list of chronic oxygen-dependent patients and designate at least one refiller in the district to will fill their cylinders. Deputy commissioners and civil surgeons were directed to assess the utilization of oxygen at hospitals.

Drug control officers will have the overall responsibility to enforce the penal provisions applicable for oxygen as a medical drug and to ensure its non-diversion, the order stated