Concern for Gurugram: Sec 92 locals flag poor upkeep of sewers, water supply

Malik added that development lacks systematic planning and upkeep. “If we talk about New Gurugram sectors, most green belts are in very poor condition. As per a recent RTI filed by me, it is evident that much of the green belt development that has taken place is largely through CSR initiatives, while the data shared by GMDA does not fully reflect the ground reality,” he said.

“Green belts are the lungs of a city, but unfortunately the authorities—especially the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority—appear least concerned about their proper development and maintenance,” said Praveen Malik, president of the RWA of Rising Homes Society in Sector 92.

A major concern, according to locals, is the condition of green belts, originally intended as ecological buffers and public spaces. Residents said many such areas remain undeveloped or poorly maintained, making them vulnerable to encroachments and misuse.

While internal roads have been improved in recent months, residents said core issues such as the absence of a proper sewerage network, inadequate water supply, encroached green belts and lack of essential civic amenities continue to affect daily life. They alleged that development in the sector has been fragmented, with poor coordination between agencies responsible for urban infrastructure.

Despite rapid urbanisation and recent road upgrades, residents of Sector 92 in Gurugram say basic civic infrastructure remains incomplete, flagging gaps in planning, coordination and accountability among multiple agencies.

He further said, “Due to the lack of development and monitoring, many green belt areas are facing encroachments, and in several places the designated spaces have been converted into garbage dumping sites. In fact, not even 50% of the green belts in New Gurugram have been properly developed. As a responsible RWA, we ourselves have developed and now maintain the green belt in front of our society. However, even after almost 10 years since the formation of GMDA, the green belt opposite our society on the Sector 92/95 dividing road remains undeveloped, and encroachments & illegal businesses are clearly visible.”

Residents said encroachment of public land has become widespread, with scrap dealers, hawkers and informal vendors occupying open spaces, raising concerns over hygiene and safety.

“Encroachment has become a major concern across the new sectors of Gurugram… Many scrap dealers have enclosed open lands and are operating without proper regulation… In several cases, scrap is openly burnt, which leads to serious air pollution and health hazards… Despite multiple complaints… no effective action has been taken,” said Sukhdev Singh Mor, a resident of Phase 3, Rising Homes Society.

‘The absence of a functional sewerage network remains a critical issue,’ residents said, forcing reliance on private tankers.

“The sewerage system is another major issue… There is no proper system for wastewater disposal, even after 15+ years… Societies are forced to dispose of the excess STP water through tankers… a big tanker mafia is developed… these tanker mafias are discharging in open or undesignated areas… Despite residents regularly paying EDC and IDC charges, there is still no proper external sewerage network,” said Dev Mishra, a resident of Phase 4, Rising Homes Society.

Residents added that tanker dependence has increased costs and caused environmental hazards due to unregulated disposal.

They also flagged the absence of a nearby cremation ground. “Even after the formation of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar nearly five years ago… residents are forced to travel approximately 15 kilometres… This is not just inconvenient but deeply concerning,” said Rajesh Kasauti, a resident of Phase 2.

Another issue is the delayed PNG gas supply. “While… internal pipeline infrastructure has already been installed… the gas supply has not started for the past 1.5 years… The delay… raises serious concerns about coordination and accountability,” said Sushila Dalal, a resident of Phase 1.

Responding to the concerns, RS Batth, nodal officer for encroachments in Gurugram and DTP GMDA, said, “GMDA has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards encroachments… A drive will be carried out… HSVP is laying the balance sewer lines in sectors 81-103. The work is in progress.”

Meanwhile, Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said the civic body has taken note of residents’ concerns and is coordinating with relevant departments to address them. “Issues related to sewer connectivity, water supply, cremation facilities and PNG delays are under review at multiple levels, and necessary steps are being taken to resolve them at the earliest. We remain committed to delivering basic infrastructure in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Residents, however, said isolated road upgrades do not address systemic infrastructure gaps and urged coordinated, time-bound action.