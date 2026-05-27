Concern for Gurugram: Sector 14 chokes on filth and apathy

Despite being one of Gurugram’s oldest and most prominent localities, Sector 14 continues to grapple with a range of civic issues, residents said, flagging concerns over poor sanitation, damaged roads, illegal encroachments and non-functional rainwater harvesting systems ahead of the monsoon season. Residents alleged illegal dumping, irregular garbage collection and dust accumulation continue across the locality. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Residents said illegal dumping, pothole-ridden roads, dust accumulation along roadsides and recurring encroachments continue to affect daily life in the locality. “We have repeatedly raised most of the issues with authorities; however, little to no action has been taken, which is frustrating for us residents,” said Kalyan Singh, resident of Sector 14. Sanitation concerns, illegal dumping

Illegally dumped waste in an empty plot in Sector 14 near Institutional area on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said deteriorating sanitation remains one of the biggest concerns in the sector, alleging that illegal dumping continues unabated across vacant plots and open spaces. “The whole sector is being treated as a huge garbage bin. All the vacant plots and open spaces have been subjected to illegal garbage dumping,” said Singh. “The Sector 14 market road, the area near Payal Cinemas, and several entry points to the sector have increasingly become dumping spots for garbage and debris,” said Dinesh Agarwal, another resident. Residents also alleged that door-to-door garbage collection remains irregular. While the service has improved after a period of inconsistent waste pickup in April and early May, residents said garbage is still collected only on alternate days or once every two days instead of daily. “In April and early May, the condition was worse. No garbage pickup was being done from the households. While the situation has improved, there is still regular garbage pickup,” added Agarwal. Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said a five-year tender for door-to-door garbage collection has been finalised. “The tender has been floated, and ground-level monitoring will be equally important. Gradually, residents will see improvements on the ground as efforts are underway to streamline the system,” he said. Residents further said dust accumulated along roadsides is rarely cleaned by civic body workers, contributing to dust pollution in the area. “This has also become a major source of dust pollution in the sector. While road-sweeping teams clear visible garbage and filth from the roads, the condition of the roadsides continues to be neglected,” Singh added. Anoop Singh, ward councillor of Sector 14, said efforts are underway to clear accumulated dust from roadsides and public spaces to mitigate pollution. “However, residents also need to realise their responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness and preventing littering and dumping,” he said. Roads, drainage and monsoon prep

The eroded road of Sector-14 Market near the Mother Dairy booth, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)