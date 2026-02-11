Concern for Gurugram: Sector 55 residents flag roads, sewage and dumping woes

Residents of Sector 55 in Gurugram have flagged a range of civic problems, including broken roads, sewage and drainage failures, poor sanitation and lack of footpaths, and are seeking urgent intervention from authorities, even as officials have played down the scale of the issues and promised repairs. RWAs cite potholes, clogged drains, poor sanitation and missing footpaths. Officials promise post-winter repairs, tendered works and action on illegal dumping. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Residents said both internal and arterial roads in the sector have deteriorated sharply, with large potholes, broken stretches and uneven surfaces making daily commuting difficult. “All we receive are assurances. The road infrastructure in the sector is in shambles. The Vita Dairy road, in particular, is riddled with potholes. Every time we raise the issue, we are only given assurances,” said Vinita Sinha, president of the Sector 55 RWA. She added that roads have not been recarpeted for a long time. “At times we are told work cannot be taken up due to the monsoon, then it is blamed on festivals, and later on the graded response action plan (GRAP). Residents are tired of hearing the same explanations. We want results, not excuses,” she said. ‘Road conditions worsen’

The main road of Sector 55 in a dilapidated condition as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Mithila Yadav, a resident who moved to Gurugram in 2018, said the problem worsens during the monsoon. “Water-filled potholes make it impossible to judge their depth, posing serious risks to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders,” she said. Kusum Sharma, a resident of Sector 54 and frequent commuter to Sector 55, also highlighted the absence and poor condition of footpaths. “Several main roads lack pedestrian infrastructure altogether. In places where footpaths do exist, they are often broken or encroached upon by hawkers. Pedestrian safety is a joke in this city. Even the existing footpaths are poorly maintained. This is a serious issue, and the administration has turned a blind eye to it,” she said. Sandeep Hooda, a junior engineer with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said there were no major issues. “Roads will be recarpeted only after the winter season ends; apart from this, the sector does not have any major problems,” he said. Ward councillor Narayan Bhadana said tenders for repairs have been approved. “Major damaged patches will be repaired and recarpeted soon. We are also planning to recarpet the one-kilometre stretch of Vita Dairy Road and convert it into an RCC road,” he said. Sanitation and dumping concerns

Illegally dumped garbage in empty plots of Sector 55 as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents also complained of irregular sanitation and illegal garbage dumping. “For the past four to five months, road sweeping has been irregular. Our RWA has had to manage sweepers at our own expense,” said Balraj Singh Gill, president of the Huda Plots RWA in Sector 55. They said garbage is being dumped on vacant plots across the sector, including near the local church, on Vita Dairy Road and close to Pragati Apartments. “Garbage is being dumped on vacant plots across the sector, making it feel as if the entire area has turned into a dustbin. There are several illegal dumping sites,” said Sinha. She added that the dumping creates a foul smell, attracts stray cattle and poses health risks to residents, especially children and senior citizens. Bhadana acknowledged illegal dumping and said steps were being taken. “We are working on it,” he said. On sanitation, he added that workers had been on strike. “Over the past week, sanitation workers were on strike and were not reporting regularly. We have around 25 workers deployed in the sector, and all of them are now working regularly.” Sewage drainage issues

A stretch near Sector 55 road near CGHS Wellness Center flooded with overflown sewage owing to clogged drains, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)