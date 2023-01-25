Couple arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Manesar

The police on Tuesday arrested a couple from Manesar for alleged drug peddling and recovered 70kg of marijuana from their rented residence worth ₹4 lakh.

The suspects, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28), were residing in Kasan village for the past four years. Police officers said they were peddling drugs for the last 10 years and have been jailed at least six times since 2009.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the couple revealed that they used to smuggle marijuana from Uttarakhand. “The couple used to make small packets and sold them in local markets. They also used to supply to drug peddlers in Sohna, Nuh and Faridabad,” he said.

Nuh police also arrested a drug peddler on Monday, identified as Akram. Police said the suspect was on his way to supply 18.5 kilograms of marijuana on his motorbike when a crime team intercepted him and recovered the consignment.