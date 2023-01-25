Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Couple arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Manesar

Couple arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Manesar

gurugram news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Police officers said they were peddling drugs for the last 10 years and have been jailed at least six times since 2009

The suspects, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28), were residing in Kasan village for the past four years.
The suspects, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28), were residing in Kasan village for the past four years.
ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram

The police on Tuesday arrested a couple from Manesar for alleged drug peddling and recovered 70kg of marijuana from their rented residence worth 4 lakh.

The suspects, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28), were residing in Kasan village for the past four years. Police officers said they were peddling drugs for the last 10 years and have been jailed at least six times since 2009.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the couple revealed that they used to smuggle marijuana from Uttarakhand. “The couple used to make small packets and sold them in local markets. They also used to supply to drug peddlers in Sohna, Nuh and Faridabad,” he said.

Nuh police also arrested a drug peddler on Monday, identified as Akram. Police said the suspect was on his way to supply 18.5 kilograms of marijuana on his motorbike when a crime team intercepted him and recovered the consignment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out