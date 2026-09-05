Couple mowed down by speeding truck in Pataudi; driver on run
A couple died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Pataudi, police said on Friday
A couple died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Pataudi, police said on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Ravinder Kumar, 57 and Krishna Devi, 56, both residents of Bhora Kalan, Bilaspur. Ravinder was riding a scooter with Krishna on the pillion.
Police said the incident took place at 7.15pm on Thursday when the couple was returning home after visiting their relatives in NanuKalan.
“Their son Akhilesh Kumar, 28, was on his motorcycle just behind when the accident took place,” an officer said.
Ravinder was moving slowly in the other lane, trying to avoid waterlogging and potholes, when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the scooter.
Police said the couple fell on the road and suffered severe head injuries after being run over by the truck.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.
“Their son sought help from passersby, and the injured couple was rushed to a private hospital in Rewari, but declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.
Police seized the truck and registered an FIR against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy.
The officer said the police will serve notice to the truck owner to provide the driver’s details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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