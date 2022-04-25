Covid-19: Haryana to provide free booster doses to all aged between 18 and 59
The Haryana government on Monday said it will provide free booster Covid-19 vaccine doses to those between 18 and 59 years of age in government hospitals. The state government will bear the expense and will spend ₹300 crore for the same, news agency ANI reported.
The move comes days after the Delhi government made precautionary or booster doses available free of cost for people aged between 18 and 59 years in government hospitals.
In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.
“Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,” the statement said.
On Thursday, Haryana made the wearing of face masks mandatory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. A fine of ₹500 was also imposed in case of a violation. Amid the possibility of a fourth wave of coronavirus, many states have brought back the mask mandate
The central government had allowed the rollout of booster doses for all adults above the age of 18 from 10 April.
“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose," the health ministry had said.
The health ministry in its morning bulletin for the day said India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.71 crore (1,87,71,95,781).
Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March, 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.66 crores (2,66,55,947) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of vaccine. 4,17,414 precaution doses have been administered in the age group 18-59 years so far, a statement from the health ministry said.
-
