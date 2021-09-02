Covid-19 symptomatic students to be given rapid antigen test

The district health department decided to conduct rapid antigen tests of symptomatic students and directed school Covid-19 nodal officers to administer tests when required, officials said.

“At least 25 rapid antigen testing kits have been distributed to nodal officers trained to use them in schools. These kits will be used on any symptomatic student to quickly identify positives case and isolate them. The nodal officer will ensure that home isolation protocols are strictly followed by the parents of children who test positive,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.

Schools in Haryana reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 from July 16, and classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

In the second week of August, the Haryana health department directed all districts to vaccinate teaching staff of government and private schools as well as universities, following which dedicated vaccination camps were organised until the last week of August. Vaccinations for students younger than 18 years is yet to start.

Over 19,000 teachers in government and private schools were to be vaccinated in the district, of which everyone has at least received one dose, officials said.

According to Yadav, doctors working with the health department under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) have been appointed as school Covid-19 nodal officers to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed in classrooms. “There are 12 teams of RBSK in the district who will regularly visit schools to check whether they are adopting preventive measures in classrooms. The student turnout in schools is currently low. With this move, we will build trust among parents to send their children to schools,” said Dr Yadav.

Even as the cases are on a constant decline, Yadav said that they don’t want to take a risk in schools. On Thursday, eight new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed. At least 76 cases are currently active, while the total tally reached 181,075. The death toll stands at 922.