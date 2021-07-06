Covid-19: Vaccination on hold at govt centres for second consecutive day

As the district health department continues to face a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, first dose inoculations will remain suspended for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, except at Huda City Centre Metro station, officials of the health department said.

The second dose of Covaxin will be available at 21 government centres and Covishield at seven centres, while 100 Covishield doses will be allotted for the Huda City Centre Metro station session site, said officials.

“Over 200 doses of Covaxin, each, for the second shot will be available at 21 vaccination centres. Over 4,200 slots are available for the second shot of Covaxin. For Covishield, there will be 750 slots for the second dose, including 50 for those travelling abroad. Also, at least 100 doses will be available for those living in slums, through mobile vaccination van, and 50 for the second dose at Huda City Centre Metro station,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

The second dose of Covishield will be administered at the government school in Fazilpur, a community health centre in Farrukhnagar, subdivisional hospitals of Sohna and Pataudi, Sector 31 polyclinic, Nathupur health centre and Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

On Tuesday, at least 1,677 doses of the two vaccines were administered at the government health centres, of which 1,358 were second doses. As many as 7,728 vaccine shots were administered by private facilities.

According to the Co-WIN platform, over 1,505,557 doses have been administered in the district, of which 1,234, 886 were the first dose. In the state, Gurugram has administered the maximum number of vaccine doses despite facing a shortage in phases since May. Since June 21, there was an increase in the vaccination, with more than 300,000 shots being administered in a fortnight.

Singh said, “It is expected that the state health department will allocate the vaccines in a day or two. Till then, there will be a slump in vaccination at health centres.”

State-level training for vaccination of pregnant women

On Tuesday, the health department was directed to vaccinate women during any trimester of their pregnancy, in a state-level training for administering Covid-19 doses to pregnant women.

“Only if a woman tests Covid-19 positive during the pregnancy after taking the first dose will the second dose have to be given after the delivery. If the woman is not vaccinated and tests positive, the first vaccine shot has to be given after delivery in such cases too,” said Dr Singh.

Earlier this week, the Central government issued guidelines on the vaccination of pregnant women. The process is likely to start in a few days, according to senior health officials.