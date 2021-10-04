Covid-19 vaccinations: Drive extended to 15 temples, madarasa

The district health department started vaccination drives at 15 temples across the district and a madrasa in Pataudi to complete the vaccination cycle of those who have taken the first dose ahead of the festive season, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the footfall at religious places will increase over the next few days with festivals set to kick off. On Tuesday, vaccination camps will be set up in at least six religious sites, among the 85 session sites in total.

Vaccination drives are already being conducted at market areas and community spaces in both urban and rural areas to ensure that most people are fully vaccinated. Last month, a drive was also held at a gurudwara.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Our main focus is to ensure that whoever is due for the second dose, takes the dose on time and maximum part of the population is fully vaccinated. With the festive season, movement of people will increase, thereby, increasing the risk of cases and other infections. Our team is already tracking down people whose second doses are due, and we have also increased the number of vaccination sites for the same.”

According to the health department records, over 83,900 doses administered over the past five days were second doses, compared to over 22,000 first doses.

In September, the district task force decided to undertake vaccinations at places of worship, vegetable markets, post offices and banks, to extend the reach of the drive. The health department will also be coordinating with 1,221 residents’ welfare associations in this regard.

On Monday, a total of 16,003 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district, with 4,619 people being given the first dose and 11,384 people being given the second dose of the vaccines. So far, over 3.1 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the district.

On Tuesday, the first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 78 centres and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at five centres. Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

Meanwhile, six new Covid-19 cases and 10 recoveries were reported on Monday.