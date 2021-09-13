Covid-19 vaccinations: Over 60,000 covered in statewide drive, over half the jabs were second doses

At least 62,426 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the district on Monday as part of a statewide mega vaccination drive for the population aged 18 years and above. Nearly 52.5% of the doses were administered as the second shot, according to the district health department data.

With a target to administer over 145,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, the health department planned a three-day mega vaccination drive. The drive will resume from September 15 as health centres will be holding a routine immunisation programme on Tuesday for pregnant women and infants.

“At least 62,426 doses were administered on the first day of the mega vaccination drive at 230 vaccination centres. The target was to focus on providing a second dose to people aged above 45 years. Currently, out of the targeted population in the district, at least 85% have been inoculated with both the doses,” Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said.

According to the data, about 32,780 doses were administered as the second shot, while 29,646 were administered as the first shot. Almost 89% (55,590 doses) of the inoculations took place at 203 government vaccination centres and the remaining at private hospitals. The health department’s target was to administer over 68,000 doses through direct walk-ins and online appointments.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccination from January 16, over 2,688,268 vaccine doses have been administered. According to Singh, the district has exceeded its target of inoculating people in the 18-45 years age bracket, with a coverage rate of around 129%.

Earlier this month, senior health officials said that due to the migratory and floating population, Gurugram exceeded its target of covering people of 18-45 years.

The last mega vaccination drive was conducted on August 27, in which almost 60,000 were inoculated in a day. The highest vaccination count in a single day has been 104,178, in a drive held on June 21, wherein the health department covered house helps, drivers, security staff, workers and daily wage workers. Since then, several camps have been held for teachers and people with disabilities, among others.

The health department has also started evening vaccination camps, between 4pm and 8pm, in specific markets where there is high footfall. On Tuesday, a vaccination camp will be set up at the Galleria Market in DLF Phase-4, Jain temple near Patel Nagar bus stand and Hanuman temple in Sadar market. At least 200 doses of Covishield have been reserved for each of the sites.