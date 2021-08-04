Covid-19: Inoculation of health workers to be done by August 15

The health department is aiming to complete the vaccination process of healthcare workers by August 15 and expedite the process among front-line workers, officials said on Wednesday. With this, the vaccination coverage in the district is expected to reach almost 90%.

“Some of the healthcare workers might have moved to other cities or taken their second shot in other centres or clinics or they might be outsourced employees. There could be multiple reasons for their pending vaccination status on Co-WIN. They will be contacted to enquire about their second dose inoculation and based on that, the vaccine beneficiaries list will be updated by government and private facilities. Once the list is revised, the vaccination coverage can go above 90%,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram said during a task force meeting held with private hospitals on Wednesday.

According to data available on the Co-WIN platform, there are 50,185 healthcare workers, of whom 43,539 have taken the first dose and 39,657 their second dose. Of 54,437 front-line workers, 45,369 have taken the first dose and 33,644, their second dose.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive started with the inoculation of healthcare workers on January 16, followed by the vaccination of frontline workers from February.

To accelerate the vaccination among front-line workers, an action plan has been prepared by the health department. “A team of vaccinators and data entry operators will be constituted to visit different government departments to cross-check vaccination status and trace employees who are to be inoculated with the second dose. In a day, at least two departments will be covered in vaccination camps that will be held in the morning and evening. Departments can inform their workers a day in advance to take their vaccine shot,” said Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer.

For the general population, private hospitals were directed to hold vaccination camps in localities where they conducted first-dose camps. “Hospitals need to ensure all those inoculated in these camps with the first dose should get their second jab in a timebound manner,” said Yadav.

Hospitals were directed to submit an action plan in this regard to the health department.

In the district, 1,889,344 doses have been administered since January 16, of which 1,447,495 were first doses and 441,849 were second doses, according to the data available on the Co-WIN dashboard.

Based on the 2011 census, about 78% of the 1,741,000 population of the city has taken its first dose.

On Wednesday, 7,632 vaccine shots were administered at government health centres and 9,689 at private hospitals. Currently, 30 of the 86 private hospitals empanelled with the state government are administering vaccines in the district.

For the vaccination drive on Thursday, the health department has reserved 4,400 vaccine doses to be administered as the first dose and 5,250 as the second dose at government health centres.