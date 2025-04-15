Cybercrime facilitator for Chinese gang held in Gurugram Sector 82

A 20-year-old man living in a gated society in Sector 82 was arrested on Sunday for allegedly operating a pan-India cybercrime network for a Chinese gang, police said on Monday. According to police, the suspect, Harsh Singh, originally from Koshali village in Rewari, was arrested following a raid at his apartment in Vatika India Next. (Representational image)

According to police, the suspect, Harsh Singh, originally from Koshali village in Rewari, was arrested following a raid at his apartment in Vatika India Next.

Singh, a Class-XII graduate and avid online gamer, allegedly came into contact with Chinese cybercriminals via the dark web more than two years ago. Since then, he has reportedly acted as a key middleman, helping launder crores of rupees stolen from cybercrime victims by converting the money into cryptocurrency and remitting it to handlers in China, police said.

“He used to collect newly opened bank account kits — including debit cards, cheque books, and linked SIM cards — via couriers from agents across the country,” said a senior police officer. “Once cybercrime gangs transferred money into these accounts, Singh would use it to buy cryptocurrencies at lower rates on the dark web and sell them at a profit to his Chinese handlers,” the officer added.

Investigators said Singh earned up to ₹1 crore in commissions for facilitating the transactions. According to police, two gold bars, a gold chain, five phones, a laptop, 11 cheque books, 47 debit/credit cards, and 46 SIM cards were recovered from his Sector-82 apartment, where he lived alone and paid ₹30,000 in rent.

Due to Telegram’s encrypted nature, tracking Singh’s wider network remains challenging, said officials. “A detailed investigation is underway to trace other suspects,” said Gurugram Police’s public relations officer Sandeep Kumar.

“He came from a humble background — his father runs a small inverter battery shop in Rewari — but he had a profound interest in online gaming and the stock market,” the officer said. Singh was reportedly active in 20–30 Telegram groups where he interacted with both Chinese handlers and Indian agents supplying him with banking kits.

Police said that Singh used to destroy account kits flagged by law enforcement and used nearby malls and public places as drop-off points to receive couriered materials.

Singh was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after being produced in court. An FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Cybercrime police station, Manesar.