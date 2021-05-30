Daily spike at 110, lowest since March

The district on Sunday reported 110 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest single-day spike since March, officials of the health department said on Sunday.

According to the district health department data, the number of active cases in Gurugram was 1,727 as of Sunday evening, of whom 244 patients are hospitalised, 1,478 are in home isolation and five are admitted to district Covid care centres. On Sunday, 346 patients also recovered in the district.

However, Covid-19 related deaths continued to be reported, with nine reported on Sunday. The total toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 810, as per the health department data.

On the testing front, the health department collected 5,446 samples on Sunday, with the results of 2,498 patients still awaited.

Even as the number of cases continued to decline, the district administration urged citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, said, “We have been able to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the district with the help of residents. The only mantra to defeat Covid-19 is to always wear a mask, covering one’s nose and mouth, while leaving the house. Along with that, people must ensure that social distancing norms are followed, along with regular washing or sanitisation of hands.”

Meanwhile, 5,265 people were vaccinated on Sunday with 4,814 receiving the first dose of vaccine and 451 receiving the second dose. So far, over 675,000 people have been vaccinated in the district.